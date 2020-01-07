e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 07, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Jan 07, 2020

Indian-origin physician in US sentenced to 2 years in prison, fined 1 mn USD for health care fraud

Kain Kumar, a 56-year-old physician has been sentenced by the Central District of California for 2 years. He has been ordered to pay fine and restitution of over a million dollars.

indians-abroad Updated: Jan 07, 2020 13:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New York
Kain Kumar was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.
Kain Kumar was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.(Representatiional Image)
         

An Indian-origin physician has been sentenced to two years in prison and ordered to pay fine and restitution of over a million dollars for engaging in a multi-faceted health care fraud scheme and for illegally prescribing thousands of opioid painkillers and muscle relaxers.

Kain Kumar, 56, of California was sentenced by US District Judge Philip Gutierrez of the Central District of California, who also ordered Kumar to pay USD 509,365 in restitution, USD 494,900 in asset forfeiture, and a USD 72,000 fine.

Kumar pleaded guilty in April 2019 to one count of health care fraud and one count of distribution of hydrocodone.

He was sentenced to 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

As part of his guilty plea, Kumar admitted that from February 2011 until May 2016, he defrauded the Medicare health care benefit programme by prescribing unnecessary home health services in exchange for the payment of illegal kickbacks to him from a California-based home health agency.

Kumar further admitted that he submitted false and fraudulent claims for reimbursement to Medicare for Medicare beneficiaries that he did not personally examine or for patients he only briefly examined.

Kumar also admittedly prescribed drugs that were not medically necessary and which were paid for by the federal health insurance programme.

Kumar admitted that between February 2013 and January 2016, he prescribed 23,826 pills of the opioid drug hydrocodone and 38,459 pills of the muscle-relaxer carisoprodol without a legitimate medical purpose.

Kumar directed his office staff – who were not medical professionals – to issue prescriptions for these drugs to patients even though Kumar had not examined the patients.

Kumar also instructed his office staff to issue prescriptions for opioid drugs by instructing his staff to sign Kumar’s name on prescriptions and by providing his staff with pre-signed prescriptions. In one instance, Kumar examined a patient only on the very first visit and thereafter on a monthly basis, for approximately a year-and-a-half, he caused prescriptions to be issued to the patient for hydrocodone and carisoprodol, even though Kumar did not actually see the patient for a subsequent physician examination.

tags
top news
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
Gateway of India not a venue for protests, says Maharashtra home minister
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
‘Were our workers’: Hindu Raksha Dal claims responsibility for JNU violence
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
JNU students’ president, injured in attack on campus, booked for vandalism
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Lt Gen PN Hoon, who secured Siachen for India in 1984, dies at 90
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Greg Chappell opens up on Irfan Pathan, recollects memory as coach
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Watch: Sony stuns world by showcasing electric concept car Vision-S
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
Meet Neon, the world’s first ‘Artificial Human’
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
JNU violence: Shiv Sena defends ‘Free Kashmir’ poster in Mumbai protests
trending topics
JNU violenceDelhi gang rapeJNU Campus AttackDelhi policeDelhi Assembly Elections 2020Periyar University Result 2019Reliance Jio FiberCall of Duty

don't miss

latest news

india news