e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Two Indian brothers indicted on charges of marriage fraud scheme in US

If proven guilty, the two face a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of USD 500,000 or both.

indians-abroad Updated: Nov 13, 2019 11:43 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Washington
Federal prosecutors have told the court that Makhan introduced the woman identified as DH to his brother and paid her to marry him and to make false statements to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (CIS).
Federal prosecutors have told the court that Makhan introduced the woman identified as DH to his brother and paid her to marry him and to make false statements to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (CIS).(Getty Images)
         

A federal grand jury in the US on Tuesday indicted two Indian brothers on charges of a marriage fraud scheme.

According to the indictment, Rajinder and Makhan Singh, allegedly entered into a conspiracy in 2011 with a woman into a sham marriage for the purpose of evading immigration laws.

If proven guilty, the two face a maximum total sentence of 15 years in prison, a fine of USD 500,000 or both.

Federal prosecutors have told the court that Makhan introduced the woman identified as DH to his brother and paid her to marry him and to make false statements to the US Citizenship and Immigration Service (CIS).

The “couple” further staged pictures and opened joint bank accounts, and Makhan made payments for DH’s benefit, including paying for car insurance for a vehicle jointly registered to DH and Rajinder in order to falsely document their relationship and marriage.

The indictment also alleges that Rajinder made false statements to CIS on or about March 11, 2016 and December 14, 2017 when he stated that he did not live at a separate address from DH, when they had lived separately.

tags
top news
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
Supreme Court rules against Supreme Court, keeps CJI office under RTI
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
New JNU hostel rules, fee hike rolled back. What changes, what does not
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Sena boss in mission mode to firm up pact, gives a one-line status report
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
Disqualification of 17 Karnataka MLAs upheld, but can contest bypolls: SC
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
‘Under stress’ IIT-Delhi student falls to death from 5th floor: Cops
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
ICC takes cheeky dig at Rohit on 5-year anniversary of world record 264
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Groom’s father gets shot in chest in pre-wedding celebratory firing, dies
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
Rebel Karnataka MLAs: Key takeaways from the Supreme Court’s order
trending topics
Priyanka ChopraDeepika PadukoneMGNREGA scamMicrosoft Windows 10 UpdateChildrens Day 2019P ChidambaramChildren’s Day Wishes

don't miss

latest news

India News