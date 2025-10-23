Elsbeth Season 3 episode guide: Full release schedule, what to expect and more

CBS’s hit comedic police show has just arrived with its third season. A spinoff of The Good Fight and The Good Wife premiered on October 12 as a part of CBS's special premiere week. Starring Carrie Preston as the lead protagonist in the form of Elsbeth Tascioni, a lawyer who works alongside the NYPD to solve crimes, the premiere aired on a Sunday. However, the remaining episodes of the third season are scheduled for release on Thursdays. Elsbeth season 3 guide: Full release schedule and what to expect from upcoming episodes(X/@elsbethcbs)

All you need to know about Elsbeth Season 3 episodes

While the first season of the hit show consisted of 10 episodes and the second season consisted of 20, CBS has confirmed that the third season will include five episodes as of now. While the season premiere was released on a Sunday, the remaining episodes have been given their usual time slot of Thursday. With the second episode of Season 3 aired on October 16, the remaining three episodes of the season are scheduled for October 23, October 30 and November 06.

As per reports, Season 03 will run until January 01, 2026. CBS has confirmed the release of these five episodes for now without giving out an official release schedule. You can watch Season 03 of Elsbeth on Paramount+. If you do not have Paramount+, you can watch it for free for seven days and then go ahead with a paid subscription to continue.

About Elsbeth Season 3 premiere

Elsbeth Season 3 premiered on October 12 on Paramount+ on Sunday after the premiere of Matlock Season 2 as a part of a special event. Titled “Yes, And….’ the episode introduced some drama amongst the crew members and introduced the character of Colbert.

The episode shows Elsbeth diving into the tensions of late-night television. The protagonist notices tensions between a talk show host, its chief writer, and an on-air sidekick husband. She is further introduced to Grace Packett, a police officer who wants to become a stand-up comedian.

While the following episodes of Season 03 will unveil the mystery behind the ongoing tensions between the crew members of the talk show, the focus of the season is on Elsbeth’s willingness to expose corruption

All about Elsbeth Season 3

“I’m very proud of the new season so far. I think we’re doing what we’ve always done, but we’re getting better at it. We continue to attract incredible guest stars, and we’re finding more fascinating slices of the culture to explore," showrunner Jonathan Tollin told Deadline after the season premiere.

While the third season will see Elsbeth using her intuition, offbeat humor, and skills to investigate crime and expose corruption, the addition of new stars to the season will add to the charm. We can expect celebrity cameos from Stephen Colbert, Julia Fox, Lindsay Mendez, William Jackson Harper, Sarah Steele, Andy Richter, and Annaleigh Ashford. On the other hand, Carra Peterson will star as a guest in this season in the form of Kaya Blanke and has stepped out of her regular role on the show.

FAQs:

Is Elsbeth a critically acclaimed show?

Yes, Elsbeth is a critically acclaimed CBS show.

What are the qualities of Elsbeth

Elsbeth is intelligent and quirky and follows non-traditional methods of investigation, which is why viewers enjoy watching her.

Were Elsbeth episodes always aired on Thursdays?

Yes, the usual time slot given to Elsbeth was on Thursdays on Paramount+.