Eugenia Cooney’s latest public appearance sparks renewed health concerns among fans

YouTube star and influencer Eugenia Cooney sparked new concerns about her well-being following her recent public appearance. The 31-year-old was spotted for the first time in a month while making a stop at Orlando International Airport in Florida, reports The Daily Mail. Eugenia Cooney’s airport appearance triggers fresh worries among fans who say she ‘doesn’t look okay’(Instagram/Eugenia Cooney)

Eugenia Cooney’s public appearance sparks health concerns

Eugenia reappeared while flaunting her remarkably slender figure, which has caused her followers to worry about her health in recent years and sparked fresh anxieties on social media. In 2019, Eugenia admitted that she suffered from an eating disorder.

The influencer was in a purple sweatshirt, skinny black jeans, and tall black boots decorated with silver sleigh bells. She was photographed waiting on a bench near baggage claim, opposite her brother.

Eugenia and her brother had just landed in Orlando after disembarking a flight from New York City with their mother, sources told TMZ. Several users voiced their concerns about Eugenia's health on X, formerly Twitter.

“So sad to see her look this thin”, one wrote on X, as per The Daily Mail. Meanwhile, one added, “Let's pray for her, people go through a lot”.

One wrote, “She doesn't look okay at all”. Another said, “Someone needs to check on her”.

A member of the Greenwich Police Department told TMZ that they received numerous calls from all over the world regarding Eugenia Cooney’s health in 2023. Greenwich Police Sergeant Brent Reeves said the callers wanted to make sure that Eugenia was safe.

Eugenia says she is ‘naturally skinny’

Eugenia said she did not have anorexia in the past. She claimed that she was “naturally skinny”. However, in 2018, the YouTuber revealed in a video that she weighed just 84 pounds.

In 2019, Eugenia said she wanted to step away from content creation to get help and “work privately with a doctor”. After she made her comeback in July 2019, Eugenia admitted that she suffered from an eating disorder.