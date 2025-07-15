Is Eugenia Cooney ok? Fans worried after a death hoax spread online

Eugenia Cooney, a longtime YouTube and TikTok personality, has sparked concern among fans due to a viral death hoax. There was virtually no indication of online action, and more than two months after the last livestream, speculations were spreading that the 30-year-old content creator had been dead. After a two-month absence, rumors of Eugenia Cooney's death circulated online, fueled by false claims and unverified reports from a supposed neighbor.(Instagram/ Eugenia Cooney)

Notably, the rumour started spreading when a summary from Meta AI falsely claimed that Cooney passed away on 12 July 2025. Things escalated further when a person identifying as her neighbour, ‘Trixie,’ claimed online that they had seen an ambulance and a body bag being removed from Cooney’s residence.

HT.com has to independently verify these claims.

Who is Eugenia Cooney?

Cooney, known for her gothic fashion, beauty content, and cosplay, has maintained a large and loyal following since the early 2010s, with over 2 million subscribers on YouTube and hundreds of millions of views across her content.

However, her physical appearance, which is weak and evident of an eating disorder to many, is enough reason why she has always been of great concern to the population over the years. Her health has remained an open online topic even though she has never confirmed a diagnosis.

Back in 2015, fans even launched a petition to ban her from YouTube, accusing her of promoting unhealthy body standards. Cooney later responded, saying, “I didn’t promote any eating disorder.” She’s also faced multiple platform restrictions, including being banned from Twitch in 2022 and eventually restricted on TikTok.

The latest concerns come after a disturbing livestream in May 2025, during which Cooney appeared visibly unwell, gagging and ultimately ending the stream by saying she “wasn’t feeling great.” Since then, only two videos have been posted to her social media accounts, both of which fans suspect were pre-recorded.

While her family has remained silent, longtime friend and beauty influencer Jeffree Star recently said she was “clearly not okay.” No further official statements have been made.