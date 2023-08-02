YouTuber Eugenia Cooney has sparked concern among fans after posting a TikTok video that shows her very thin figure. Fans worried for YouTuber Eugenia Cooney(Instagram/ Eugenia Cooney)

With 4.7 million followers across her social media handles Eugenia

nfluences more than 4.7 million people.

Number of followers:

TikTok: 1.6 million

YouTube: 2.1 million

Instagram: 677k

Twitch: 437k

The video, which was posted on July 21 and has gained more than 16.8 million views, features Cooney wearing a hot pink outfit inspired by the movie “Barbie.”

“Hiiii im Barbie,” Cooney, who has more than 2.13 million subscribers on her YouTube channel where she posts fashion content, captioned the TikTok post.

However, some fans seemed to be alarmed by her extremely skinny appearance, which they commented on.

“Wishing you health and happiness,” one fan wrote.

Another said, “Wishing you good health hun hope your able to feel strong and healthy… your energy is beautiful.”

The video was also shared by internet personality Oli London on the platform X, formerly known as Twitter, where he noted her “worryingly thin figure.”

Users expressed their worry in the comments.

“This is extremely concerning,” one user replied to London’s tweet. “She’s been like this for a long time, I’m surprised thus far she hasn’t received help for her problems.”

“As a lifelong anorexic that’s currently in recovery, I am horrified that this is being promoted on her social media,” another said.

“This imagery is not healthy for any young women to view. It’s very triggering.”

“I am surprised she has the energy to stand, let alone walk,” an X user commented on London’s tweet. “I hope she finds peace and help for her anorexia.”

“She is literally knocking on death’s door,” another X user said. “This is exceptionally sad.”

In 2019, Cooney appeared in a documentary on YouTuber Shane Dawson’s channel after she had taken a break from the internet to focus on her health.

In the video, she admitted that she had an eating disorder and went to rehab, Metro reported. Before that, in 2016, some fans pleaded with the YouTube star to seek help for what seemed to be an eating disorder.

A petition, which has since been deleted, was launched on Change.org by some viewers who wanted her to be banned from YouTube, as her thinness was “triggering to her fan base,” according to a report from Yahoo! Beauty at the time.

“She may not be intentionally influencing her viewers, but showing more than 50% of her body in her videos and pictures [is] not helping girls with Anorexia or any eating disorder,” the petition stated. In 2019, she talked to PAPER Magazine about her journey.

“I was never trying to cause any harm to anyone or asking them to lose weight,” Cooney told the outlet, as she pointed out that she never talked about her weight.

ALSO READ| How The Mandalorian season 4 could change into a movie, according to a new scoop

“But you still see people judging you and not realizing that you don’t have any bad intentions.” She also added that when people are struggling with an eating disorder or mental illness, it’s “not really something” that they choose to have.

“It would be great if the internet just tried to be positive to people,” Cooney said. “If they’re concerned, even if the person may not listen immediately, showing concern in a kinder way would be way better.”