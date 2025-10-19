Fact check: Is Steph Curry getting divorced? Wife Ayesha's Call Her Daddy appearance sparks rumor

Stephen and Ayesha Curry have long been one of the NBA’s most admired couples. Four children, a decade-long marriage, and a bond that looked unshakable. But social media is flooded with rumors suggesting that the couple might be headed for divorce. Here's the truth regarding the entire matter. Are Stephen and Ayesha Curry getting divorced? A fact check of the viral rumor. (Instagram/stephencurry30)

How Steph Curry divorce rumors started?

It all began after a clip of Ayesha Curry on the Call Her Daddy podcast went viral. During the chat with host Alex Cooper, she opened up about how her views on marriage and motherhood have changed over time.

“I didn’t want kids. I didn’t want to get married. I thought I was going to be ‘career girl,’ and that’s it,” Ayesha said on the podcast. “After we got married, we found out we were pregnant so quickly, I didn’t even have time to think about what I wanted anymore.”

While her honesty was refreshing, it later set the internet off.

Netizens react to Ayesha Curry’s comments

As Ayesha’s videos from the podcast went viral on social media, many took her words out of context. Within a few hours, social media had turned into a full-blown comment section war.

One user wrote, “Steph Curry needs to move his assets under his mother’s name and get a DIVORCE.”

Another added, “No wife should be talking like that about her family.” A third user chimed in, “I genuinely hope Steph Curry divorces his wife. She is not a good woman at all.”

How the Curry family reacted to divorce rumors

Steph and Ayesha have been together since their teenage years in North Carolina. They got married in 2011 and just celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary.

Also Read: Ex-Warriors executive Bob Myers to oversee sports operations across HBSE, including the Philadelphia 76ers

The duo seem unfazed by the recent divorce rumors. Steph even shared a message on Instagram dedicated to his wife. “Life’s been throwing some jabs recently, but it’s always a reminder that I got my backbone and my rock with me through it all. Love you, my woman,” he captioned the post, featuring an adorable photo of him with Ayesha.

Meanwhile, Ayesha posted a family photo with Steph and their four kids, Riley, Ryan, Canon, and baby Cai. She wrote in the caption, “Life lately.” It appears that the couple is not headed for divorce and continues to live their lives together.

Also Read: Malcolm Brogdon announces retirement at 32 after nine NBA seasons. Here's what it means for Knicks

FAQs:

1. What happened to Steph and Ayesha Curry?

Ayesha’s comments about not planning on marriage or kids went viral after her Call Her Daddy interview, sparking divorce rumors.

2. Did Ayesha Curry really say she didn’t want kids or marriage?

Yes, she mentioned she once planned to focus only on her career, with many misinterpreting her words online.

3. Are Steph and Ayesha Curry actually getting divorced?

No. The couple recently celebrated 14 years of marriage and shared family photos online.