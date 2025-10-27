Jasime Secrest and Jarius Wallace are expecting first child: Star reveals how she discovered her pregnancy

Married at First Sight star Jasmine Secrest and her husband, Jarius Wallace, are all set to embrace parenthood. A source close to the couple confirmed to People Magazine that they announced their first pregnancy after tying the knot in June this year. Married at First Sight star Jasime Secrest and husband Jarius Wallace set to welcome their first child(Instagram/_allthatjazzz)

In conversation with the media portal, the reality TV star shared that she wasn’t expecting to see two lines on the pregnancy test. Secrest also revealed that she took the test without her husband knowing. And when she got the results, she ran straight to Wallace and excitedly shared the news with him.

Jasmine Secrest reveals she discovered pregnancy ‘super early’

As the reality TV star sat down for an interview with People Magazine, Secrest talked about how she found out about the pregnancy. The TV personality claimed, "I actually found out super early, like 2½ weeks.” She added, "I still don't even know how it showed up that soon. My monthly friend was only one day late, and my husband kept insisting I take a test because, honestly, she shows up like clockwork every month."

Elsewhere in the conversation, Secrest revealed that she and Wallace are beyond excited to become parents. Moreover, she admitted that keeping the pregnancy a secret for so long was a task, especially when they are “giddy” about their appointments. Jasmine added, "We even visit a little ultrasound place sometimes just to peek in on baby."

The reality show star shared that she and her partner announced their pregnancy to their families within just a week of knowing. The actress claimed that all the members are close-knit and they could not have kept the news from them.

Jasmine Secrest-Jarius Wallace’s pregnancy announcement video

Secret went on to post a video on their social media, announcing the pregnancy. Shot in monochrome, the couple in the video is facing each other, with Wallace’s back to the camera. Secrest rotates the cap of her husband, which reads “Dad,” while hers reads “Mom.”

Further in the clip, Secrest goes on to flaunt her ultrasound and tiny shoes. In the caption, Jasmine wrote, “Two hearts became one… and now we’re adding a little one.”

FAQs

Q1. When did Jasmine Secrest and Jarius Wallace get married?

Jasmine Secrest and Jarius Wallace married each other in June 2025.

Q2. Was Jasmine Secrest on Married at First Sight?

Yes, Jasmine Secrest was one of the contestants on Married at First Sight.

Q3. What is Jasmine Secrest’s profession?

Jasmine Secrest is a licensed esthetician.