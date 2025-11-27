Stranger Things Season 5: List of deaths in vol. 1 so far, and how they died

Life in Hawkins, Indiana, is hard – you never know when you might get dragged into a parallel dimension by Demogorgons. Stranger Things has thrilled fans through the years, making them smile, rejoice, and often cry with the deaths of their favorite characters.

In fact, several characters have already died in Stranger Things Season 5 Vol. 1. Let’s take a look at all of the deaths that have transpired so far.

The scientist in Dr. Kay's lab: The doctor/scientist who was working on his notes when Jim Hopper and Eleven blindsided him did what he was told to do to avoid losing his life. Hopper placed him in a nearby cabinet when Dr. Kay's soldiers began firing. While they thought it was Hopper behind the door, it was actually the unsuspecting scientist.

Several members of the military: The military’s involvement in Stranger Things Season 5 is questionable without a doubt, especially under the leadership of Dr. Kay. However, it can be argued that they had good intentions for trying to stop Vecna and protecting the children. For them, however, it did not go as planned. Gates to the Upside Down open all over the place and several Demogorgons arrived to kill multiple soldiers.

Lt. Robert Akers (presumably): It’s true that we didn’t see a body, but the fifth season suggests that Lt. Robert Akers is killed. He survived his initial run-in with Eleven and Hopper, but later went back for more when he returned to the lab to tell Dr. Kay of their presence. When Akers led a group of soldiers into the lab to open fire on Hopper, he appears to get caught in Hopper's return fire. The show does not reveal whether Akers lives or dies, but what we do see is that he goes down when Hopper opens fire on them all. Akers does not even resurface after Eleven is left alone in the lab for a time, which indicates that he possibly died in the crossfire.

Lt. Colonel Jack Sullivan (presumably): Sullivan is seen leading the charge as the soldiers try to hold back the invaders from the Upside Down. He is caught in a blast when Vecna reverses a wall of fire meant for him. The blowback leads to Sullivan catching on fire and screaming in pain. It is unclear if Sullivan lives or dies, but the next few moments focus on Venca's confrontation with Will – while the roaring stops – suggesting that Sullivan did not make it.