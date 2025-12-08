Sylvester Stallone family: All on wife, sons, daughters, and brother

Sylvester Stallone, Kiss, and Gloria Gaynor are among the luminaries being celebrated Sunday at the annual Kennedy Center Honors. Kennedy Center Honors recipient actor Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin pose on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C., U.S., December 7, 2025. (REUTERS)

Donald Trump is hosting the show, becoming the first president to take the stage rather than watch from the traditional Opera House box.

Since 1978, the Kennedy Center Honors have recognized artists whose work has shaped American culture.

This year's class features major pop-culture icons, including:

Sylvester Stallone — honored for his lasting impact through the Rocky and Rambo films

Gloria Gaynor — celebrated for her feminist anthem “I Will Survive”

Kiss — recognized for their signature makeup, theatrical performances, and pyrotechnics

George Strait — country music legend

Michael Crawford — Tony Award–winning actor

Stallone said being honored at the ceremony was like being in the “eye of a hurricane.”

“This is an amazing event,” he said. “But you’re caught up in the middle of it. It’s hard to take it in until the next day. ..: but I’m incredibly humbled by it.”

Sylvester Stallone's family

Sylvester Stallone has been married to Jennifer Flavin Stallone since 1997.

He was previously married to Sasha Czack (1974–1985) and Brigitte Nielsen (1985–1987).

Children

Stallone has five children: two sons from his marriage to Sasha Czack, and three daughters with Jennifer Flavin.

Sage Stallone

Born May 5, 1976, in Los Angeles, Sage Moonblood Stallone appeared as Rocky Balboa’s son in Rocky V. He studied filmmaking at the North Carolina School of the Arts before returning to L.A. to act alongside his father in the 1996 film Daylight.

Sage died on July 13, 2012, with reports confirming the cause as heart disease.

Seargeoh Stallone

Born in 1979, Seargeoh was diagnosed with autism at age 3. Seargeoh has lived a largely private life away from the spotlight.

Sophia Rose Stallone

Born August 27, 1996, in Miami, Sophia underwent a heart surgery at just 2 months old to correct a congenital malformation of a heart valve. She underwent another surgery in 2012. Sophia graduated from the University of Southern California in 2019 with a degree in fashion. Sophia co-hosts the Unwaxed podcast with her sister Sistine and runs the Favorite Book Club on Instagram.

Sistine Rose Stallone

Born June 27, 1998, in Los Angeles, Sistine followed in her mother’s footsteps into modeling. She signed with IMG Models in 2016, walked runways including Chanel, and was spotlighted by Vogue as a “fresh face to watch.” Sistine has also pursued acting, making her debut in 47 Meters Down: Uncaged (2019) and later appearing in Midnight in the Switchgrass (2021).

Scarlet Rose Stallone

Born May 25, 2002, in Los Angeles, Scarlet graduated high school in 2021. She made her New York Fashion Week debut in February 2024, walking in Tommy Hilfiger’s runway show.

Sylvester Stallone siblings

Stallone has one younger brother, Frank Stallone Jr. (born July 30, 1950). Frank is an actor, singer, and musician, widely recognized for his contributions to the Rocky film soundtracks and his own solo work.