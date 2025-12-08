Are Gloria Gaynor, George Strait, and Sylvester Stallone Trump supporters? Know their political leanings

Donald and Melania Trump arrive on the red carpet for the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors at the John F Kennedy Center.(REUTERS) George Strait, Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor were honored at the 2025 Kennedy Center Honors, the first under Trump’s revamped, loyalty-focused board. George Strait, Sylvester Stallone and Gloria Gaynor, along with the band KISS, were among the 2025 honorees of the Kennedy Centre Honors hosted by President Donald Trump at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC on Sunday evening.

Notably, this is the first set of award winners since Trump revamped the board after taking over as President, putting those loyal to him in charge of operations at the centre. Melania Trump was inducted as the honoree chairwoman of the board.

Given that the awards in December were the first set of awardees since the revamped board, questions were raised about the political leanings of the winners and whether they supported Trump, directly or indirectly.

Let's discuss.

Is Gloria Gaynor A Trump Supporter?

Singer Gloria Gaynor, known for hits like 'I will survive,' has not publicly supported or endorsed Donald Trump. However, she has supported Republicans and conservative politicians, giving their campaigns thousands of dollars in the last few years.

The Independent reported citing campaign finance reports that the 81-year-old singer has donated over $22,000 to MAGA politicians between 2023 and 2025. Among her contributions were $476.18 to Ted Cruz, $356.15 to Kevin McCarthy, $2,160.57 to Mike Johnson's campaign, and $114 to Marco Rubio, The Independent reported.

Is Sylvester Stallone a Trump Supporter?

Yes, Sylvester Stallone is undoubtedly one of the few voices in Hollywood who speaks for Donald Trump. In November 2024, at a gala at America First Policy Institute (hosted at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate), Stallone introduced Trump and called him a “mythical character and called him "second George Washington.”

In January 2025, Trump named Stallone one of his “special ambassadors” to Hollywood, alongside actors like Mel Gibson and Jon Voight.

Is George Strait A Trump Supporter?

When it comes to George Strait, the lines are blurry. Strait has never formally endorsed Trump, and there are no records of him donating to Republican or conservative candidates. But, in December 2024, while performing in Las Vegas, he did the Trump-style dance, which was highly popular after Trump's election victory.