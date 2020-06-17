e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 17, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 100-year-old Diego saves Galapagos turtle species, heads back home for retirement

100-year-old Diego saves Galapagos turtle species, heads back home for retirement

Diego, estimated to be around 100 years old was renowned for his fertility. He alone has fathered some 800 offspring.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 17, 2020 13:17 IST
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Reuters | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Galapagos Islands
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park.
A giant tortoise is seen on a road at Santa Cruz island at Galapagos National Park.(REUTERS)
         

A group of giant tortoises who have lived in captivity for decades and helped rescue their species from the brink of extinction were released into the wild in the Galapagos Islands on Monday.

The tortoises were bred in captivity to repopulate the islands after their numbers in the wild went down to just 15 individuals, said park director Danny Rueda. There are now more than 2,000 of them on Espanola Island, he said.

The giant tortoises are known for their long, leathery necks and lifespans of over 100 years. Virtually synonymous with the Galapagos Islands off the coast of Ecuador, they were one of the species that helped Charles Darwin form his theory of evolution in the 19th century.

One of the newly freed tortoises is Diego, estimated to be around 100 years old. Renowned for his fertility, he alone has fathered some 800 offspring.

Diego’s return to his native Espanola comes after around eight decades of living in a California zoo and then in the tortoise recovery program on Santa Cruz island in the Galapagos.

For his final journey home, Diego was taken by boat to Espanola, along with 14 of his companions. From there, rangers used backpacks to take the tortoises - who can weigh up to 400 pounds (180 kg)- to an area where cactus grows in abundance that will help them readapt. There, they will be monitored with GPS trackers.

It has been a conservation success story.

“We can shut down the captive breeding program of this species because their natural behavior is effective,” said Rueda.

tags
top news
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
PM Modi calls all-party meeting on June 19 to discuss India-China border situation
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Don’t shoot messengers’: SC tells Delhi govt over action against doctors
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
‘Disturbing and painful’: Rajnath Singh on 20 soldiers killed in China clash
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
China’s PLA is nibbling at the border in name of peace and tranquility
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Why was there a sudden spike in coronavirus deaths in Delhi?
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
Flashpoint of 1962 war, Galwan Valley back in focus
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
LIVE: Taiwan will ease Covid-19 border restrictions for lower-risk nations
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
HT Salutes: 3 youngsters helping Maharashtra fishermen amid lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China borderSonu SoodIndore Covid-19 tallySalim KhanCovid-19 state tallySaif Ali KhanTS Inter Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In