Sunday, Dec 01, 2019

12-foot-long crocodile rescued from canal in Vadodara. Video is fascinatingly scary

The crocodile was spotted at 10:30 am, following which forest department was informed.

Updated: Dec 01, 2019 17:48 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Vadodara
The video shows a few men trying to capture and rescue a giant crocodile.
The video shows a few men trying to capture and rescue a giant crocodile. (Twitter/ANI)
         

A 12-feet-long crocodile was rescued from a canal in Raval village in Vadodara district of Gujarat after a four-hour operation on Saturday, a Forest official said on Sunday. The official said the crocodile was spotted at 10:30 am, following which forest department was informed.

“The operation to rescue the crocodile lasted for four hours before it was finally released in the nearby lake which is home to many crocodiles,” he said, adding that it was the third such incident in the same locality in the last one year.

A video of the incident was also captured and later shared on Twitter by news agency ANI.

“A 12-feet-long crocodile which had ventured out into fields in Raval village of Vadodara, yesterday, was rescued and handed over to forest department,” with this caption ANI shared the video. Since being shared a few hours back, the video has already gathered close to 6,000 views and the numbers are increasing.

The video shows a few men trying to capture a crocodile which is venturing in an open field.

Back in October, a video involving a 4-meter-long venomous king cobra piqued people’s interest. The video shows a man chasing the reptile which is hiding inside a dark drainage pipe. The man, however, ventures into the pipe and eventually rescues the reptile.

Also Read | Crocodile rescued from Gujarat’s flooded street, chilling video captured

