12-year-old leaves puppy at shelter for this heartbreaking reason

“The note was written by a boy where he explained that his father mistreated this puppy and was going to sell it,” says the post.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 24, 2020 13:13 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A pit bull puppy was left at the door of a Mexican animal rescue shelter with a letter.
A pit bull puppy was left at the door of a Mexican animal rescue shelter with a letter.(Facebook/ Xollin)
         

An adorable pit bull puppy was left at the door of a Mexican animal rescue shelter with a heartbreaking letter. A 12-year-old boy named, Andre, along with his mother left the canine at the Refugio Xollin shelter to keep it safe from his abusive father. The shelter posted a picture of the puppy along with the letter written by Andre in Spanish.

“They left us this dog outside the shelter, inside a box, with a note and a stuffed animal,” reads the caption when translated from Spanish. The post goes on to describe the little boy’s request in the letter.

“The note was written by a boy where he explained that his father mistreated this puppy and was going to sell it,” says the post. The letter goes on to describe how the boy’s father kicked the puppy so badly that it hurt its tail, reports Daily Mail.

The puppy’s tail appeared to be fractured and it also needed to undergo deworming procedures.

Read the heart-wrenching post:

Shared on February 13, the post has since received a lot of adoption requests and heartfelt messages from netizens.

“I imagine how painful it must have been to make the decision. The puppy is beautiful! Much love and strength for all who collaborate in this shelter,” writes a Facebook user. “Poor child, his heart will be broken by leaving his friend. I hope he and his mother are well,” comments another. “Tragic and so heartbreaking. This dear, very brave doggie has been rescued. I am very concerned for the brave boy who left this dog at a shelter with a stuffie,” writes a third.

A few hours ago, the shelter shared a follow up on the puppy’s condition with a picture of it with the stuffed toy the boy left with it.

The puppy is up for adoption and is currently being cared for by the shelter.

