15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed

Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST

Forest Department on Saturday rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur of Coimbatore, an official said.

A few days back, forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild.

Photos of the 15-feet-long snake has garnered over 1,500 likes on Twitter.

Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020

Netizens were awe-struck by the reptile. Here’s how they reacted:

This snake catcher is even more cooler than Dhoni. He must be having a chat with his friend or listing to "Aalai pongera"

Kudos! A snake is saved♥️ — Tarachand Barai (@Tanuj04886443) July 11, 2020

What a majestic creature!!👌 — Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020

According to forest officials, the snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area.