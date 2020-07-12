e-paper
15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed

The snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Coimbatore
The image shows the King Cobra.
Forest Department on Saturday rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur of Coimbatore, an official said.

A few days back, forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild.

Photos of the 15-feet-long snake has garnered over 1,500 likes on Twitter.

Netizens were awe-struck by the reptile. Here’s how they reacted:

According to forest officials, the snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area.

