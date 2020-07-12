15-feet-long King Cobra rescued in Tamil Nadu, netizens amazed
The snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area. Updated: Jul 12, 2020 10:18 IST
Forest Department on Saturday rescued a 15-feet-long King Cobra from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur of Coimbatore, an official said.
A few days back, forest officials along with members of People for Animals (PFA) rescued a King Cobra from the premises of Jarada Jagannath Temple of Ganjam district. The 10-feet long snake was later released into the wild.
Photos of the 15-feet-long snake has garnered over 1,500 likes on Twitter.
Tamil Nadu: A 15-feet-long King Cobra was rescued from Narasipuram village in Thondamuthur, Coimbatore by Forest Department today. It was later released into Siruvani forest area. pic.twitter.com/dmyT2lUIRq— ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2020
Netizens were awe-struck by the reptile. Here’s how they reacted:
This snake catcher is even more cooler than Dhoni. He must be having a chat with his friend or listing to "Aalai pongera"— Tarachand Barai (@Tanuj04886443) July 11, 2020
Kudos! A snake is saved♥️
😱😱😱😱— ABHIJEET (@AbhiBisen1) July 11, 2020
What a majestic creature!!👌— Santosh (@believinurslf) July 12, 2020
According to forest officials, the snake was later released into the Siruvani forest area.