e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 23, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 17-year-old girl from Surat appointed as Regional Ambassador for UN Environment Programme

17-year-old girl from Surat appointed as Regional Ambassador for UN Environment Programme

The honourable appointment will give Khushi a platform to spread awareness about the safeguard of environmental treasures and discuss India’s contribution to environmental conservation.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 23, 2020 10:58 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Surat
Khushi Chindaliya’s interest in nature and conservation of the environment has now made her The Regional Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme - Tunza Eco-Generation.
Khushi Chindaliya’s interest in nature and conservation of the environment has now made her The Regional Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme - Tunza Eco-Generation. (ANI)
         

Impassioned about environmental conservation and determined to spread awareness about its safeguard, a 17-year-old girl from Surat has been appointed as Regional Ambassador for India by the United Nations Environment Programme - Tunza Eco-Generation.

The newly appointed ambassador, Khushi Chindaliya, says that she started to look for ways to conserve nature after she saw the greenery around her hometown turn into a concrete jungle.

“When my family and I shifted to the new house in the city, I used to see greenery all around. The Chikoo trees near my house sheltered several birds and we were surrounded by nature. As I grew older, I saw the greenery turn into concrete jungles and realised that my younger sister would not be able to enjoy the beauty of nature as I did in my childhood. This was the point when I became more aware of nature and looked for ways to protect the environment around myself,” Khushi told ANI.

The 17-year-old’s interest in nature and conservation of the environment has now made her The Regional Ambassador of the United Nations Environment Programme - Tunza Eco-Generation.

The honourable appointment will give Khushi a platform to spread awareness about the safeguard of environmental treasures and discuss India’s contribution to environmental conservation. She will also have the opportunity to discuss the subject with other ambassadors around the world.

“We had a green cover near our house where several species of birds and animals would frequent. Khushi would always go with her younger sister to observe them from the balcony. I have always raised my children to be environmentally conscious and keep the environment clean. I am very proud that Khushi has been given such a big responsibility,” Binita, Khushi’s mother said. (ANI)

tags
top news
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
Covid-19 meet with PM: Maharashtra may raise issue of lack of Centre’s support
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
India slams Turkish President Erdogan’s Kashmir remarks at UNGA
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Bhiwandi building collapse: Death toll rises to 39, rescue ops on
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
KKR to invest Rs 5,550 crore in Reliance Retail
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
In pictures: Streets waterlogged, trains affected as heavy rains lash Mumbai
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Rohit 90 runs away from joining Kohli, Raina in prestigious list
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesParliament Monsoon Session LiveCovid-19 India TallyIndia ChinaIPL 2020 Live Score, CSK vs RRMaharashtra Covid-19Covid-19IPL 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In