e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 30, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 17-year-old spends pocket money on PPE kits, grains, sanitisers, distributes them in Mumbai

17-year-old spends pocket money on PPE kits, grains, sanitisers, distributes them in Mumbai

17-year-old Husain Zakir collected his pocket money and bought PPE kits with it and other items, and started distributing them among the needy. This motivated his friends to join the initiative too.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 30, 2020 10:44 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Asian News International | Posted by: Srimoyee Chowdhury
Mumbai
(ANI)
         

A 17-year-old boy distributed grains and hand sanitisers among the needy, in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, spending Rs 15,000 pocket money he had saved.

The 17-year-old Husain Zakir decided to proceed with the initiative after hearing the news of medical staff and policemen dying due to the deadly virus.

Keeping this in mind, he collected his pocket money and bought PPE kits with it and other items, and started distributing them among the needy. This motivated his friends to join the initiative too.

When Rotaract Club came to know about the initiative, he was honoured and made the President of the club. “17-year-old Husain Zakir is thought to be the youngest President of a community-based Rotaract Club,” read a press release.

Husain’s father said, “One day Husain got very upset and asked me to help him, and I did. I feel very proud that at such a young age my son considered helping people.”

“We were frightened when we came to know about COVID-19, as we could neither go home nor sustain here. When Husain came to know about it, he provided me with grains, PPE kits and sanitisers. We are happy he came to help us, that too at this young age,” said a watchman.

tags
top news
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
India deploys T-90 tanks in Galwan Valley after China’s aggressive posturing at LAC
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
We don’t share data with Chinese govt, says TikTok after India bans 59 mobile apps
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
2 terrorists responsible for killing CRPF trooper, 5-yr-old shot dead in J-K encounter
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
New flu virus G4 in China can trigger pandemic, needs close monitoring
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
Indian websites not accessible in China as Xi Jinping govt blocks VPN
India records 18,522 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 5.66 lakh
India records 18,522 new Covid-19 cases, 418 deaths in 24 hours; tally over 5.66 lakh
LIVE: Covid-19 recoveries rise in BSF, new daily cases dip
LIVE: Covid-19 recoveries rise in BSF, new daily cases dip
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
India’s first covid vaccine candidate Covaxin approved for human trials
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyUnlock 2 GuidelinesKerala SSLC Result 2020PM ModiDelhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In