23-year-olds meet for 30 minutes, decide to tie the knot. Their love story after 58 years of marriage will win you over

Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 19:18 IST

If you’re searching for something to brighten up a gloomy day, this story of a couple who decided within 30 minutes of meeting that they want to spend the rest of their lives together may be just what the doctor ordered. Shared on the Instagram page of Humans of Bombay (HOB), their tale will leave you with a warm feeling in your heart and a smile on your face.

The couple, who have been married for 58 years, recently also made it to headlines after pictures of their wedding photoshoot, captured by their grandson, went crazy viral online. Now, the couple has shared snippets of their journey together and it’s wonderful.

“Chachan and I met at a wedding where we were introduced by our parents – I was 23. Back then, being 23 & unmarried was unheard of; my parents were aggressively looking for a suitable boy. We were sent for a walk. I was shy; but he spoke enough for the 2 of us. He told me about his love for travel and cinema. We walked for 30 mins & by the end of it, he somehow didn’t seem like a stranger anymore. So when we got back, I said ‘yes’,” shared HOB as told by the woman.

It then detailed how the duo got married in 1962 where the woman wore a Set Mundu saree and the man was dressed in a 3 piece suit. It was a small wedding and they didn’t have any pictures taken as owning a camera back in the 60s was no less than a luxury.

“The next day, we left for our honeymoon in Munnar. It was my first time traveling out of town – I loved it. Chachan’s love for travel became a part of me as well,” the post further added. It then detailed what happened next in their journey of life.

The post concluded with how the woman felt while getting her wedding photoshoot done after so many years.

“So, 58 years after our wedding, I again adorned a white Set Mundu saree as Chachan got into his three piece suit, and we got our wedding photoshoot done in the backyard of our house. We may have been 80, but that day, we felt like those 23 year olds who met at a wedding and within half an hour decided to spend the rest of their lives together,” the post added.

The post is complete with lovely images of the couple. Take a look:

Since being shared, it has already gathered nearly 77,000 likes and tons of comments from people. From saying how adorable they look to commenting on their long years of marriage, people’s responses were varied.

“This is so adorable. The story made my day,” wrote an Instagram user. “Cutest thing on the Internet today,” shared another. “I imagined her, calling her husband ‘chachan’ I know it’s common but this just felt so cute!” said a third.

What do you think of the tale of love?

