3-year-old’s song ‘Dinosaurs in Love’ is beyond adorable, goes viral

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 17:13 IST

A heartening song about dinosaurs living it up, partying with each other and falling in love one day and dying another day is going all kinds of viral all over the Internet. The song tells the (short) story of two dinosaurs in love who didn’t get to say goodbye and as far as love stories go, it is more touching than one would imagine a song about dinosaurs to be. But it’s sung and written by an almost four-year-old so chances are you’ll have mixed feelings when you hear it. Called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’, the song has stuck a chord with many on Twitter, collecting over two million views and counting.

Musician Tom Rosenthal posted the track sung by his daughter, Fenn, on Twitter. “Fenn, my nearly 4 year old daughter, recorded her first ever solo song today,” he wrote in his tweet. “She came up with all the words herself and I helped her a little bit with the tune. It’s called ‘Dinosaurs in Love’,” he added.

The song became an instant hit among people. Grab some earphones and listen to the track. Make sure you have some tissues handy, though.

Along with 2.7 million views, the song has also garnered over 1.4 lakh likes and more than 39,000 retweets since January 29. People have been posting all sorts of comments about song.

“One day you’re eating fruit and cucumber and the next you’re extinct. Rough times,” says a Twitter user. “The end hit me like a meteor,” says another.

