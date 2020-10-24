e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo

4-year-old boy adopts Al-Dabra giant tortoise at Hyderabad Zoo

As per a statement from the Nehru Zoological Park, the family paid Rs 30,000 as adoption charges for the tortoise.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 00:48 IST
Asian News International | Posted by: Sanya Budhiraja
Hyderabad, Telangana
The image shows a tortoise . (Representative image)
The image shows a tortoise . (Representative image) (Unsplash)
         

A female Al-Dabra giant tortoise from the Nehru Zoological Park (NZP) in Hyderabad has been adopted by a four-year-old boy for a period of one year after he visited the park with his parents.

As per a statement from the NZP, the family paid Rs 30,000 as adoption charges for the tortoise.

“Akshay Chakraborty, aged about 4 years, adopted a female Al-Dabra Giant Tortoise at the Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad for a period of one year. He, along with his parents Mr and Mrs Avik Chakraborty visited Nehru Zoological Park, Hyderabad and offered to adopt it and paid Rs 30,000 towards the adoption charges,” the statement said.

The family later visited the zoo and appreciated the maintenance and hygiene of the animals that were practiced.

N Kshitija, Curator of the Nehru Zoological Park, thanked the family for the act.

The Park houses a pair of the Al-Dabra Giant tortoise, endemic to Seychelles, which was gifted to the President of India by his Seychellois counterpart in 2018.

