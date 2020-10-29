e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / 4-year-old girl’s soulful rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam will win your heart. Watch

4-year-old girl’s soulful rendition of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam will win your heart. Watch

Shared on the singer named Esther Hnamte’s own YouTube channel, the video is enthralling to say the least.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 29, 2020, 20:37 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the 4-year-old singer Esther Hnamte.
The image shows the 4-year-old singer Esther Hnamte. (YouTube/@Esther Hnamte)
         

There are many who have sung renditions of AR Rahman’s Maa Tujhe Salaam. However, there are only a few versions that would give you goosebumps like the original one. This clip showcasing a four-year-old girl singing it in a soulful voice may evoke the feeling in you.

Shared on the little one named Esther Hnamte’s own YouTube channel, the video is enthralling to say the least. Not just Hnamte’s voice, it’s the entire clip which also makes for an absolutely delightful watch.

“Dear brothers and sisters, be proud that you are an Indian, it is a land of love, care and affection. So lovely the variety in languages, cultures, lifestyle… let us stand together to be good sons and daughters for our motherland in spite of the diversities,” reads the caption shared alongside the clip.

Since being shared on October 25, it has gathered more than 1.6 lakh views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also received tons of comments. While some praised the young one for her amazing voice, others talked about unity in diversity.

“Who would have thought that I would one day be a ‘FAN’ of a 4-year-old gifted girl?” wrote a YouTube user. “Love This From Mumbai. She is cute and well sung. Hope A.R Rahman notices and sings with this girl one day. I would like to watch them together on the same stage,” expressed another. Now, that is a performance we would love to see too.

“So proud to be an Indian! What an Angel with beautiful voice,” said a third. “Her vocal chords must be made of silk. A star is born indeed,” praised a fourth.

What do you think of the girl’s performance?

tags
top news
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
3 BJP politicians killed in terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kulgam district
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
‘Ghus ke maara’: Pak minister admits country’s role in Pulwama attack
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
Attacker that killed 3 people in France’s Nice a 21-year-old Tunisian migrant: Report
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
CSK vs KKR Live: Rayudu, Gaikwad in action after Shane Watson’s dismissal
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
India conveys serious concerns to Saudi Arabia over its G-20 banknote
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
‘Shouldn’t try to play victim’: India roasts Pakistan for objecting to Indo-US statement
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Delhi is in the danger zone | HT Editorial
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
Three people stabbed to death in France’s Nice; PM Modi condemns attack
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In