60-year-old Karnataka woman wins idli-eating contest, gobbles up these many in a minute. Watch

Sarojamma, a resident of Hullahalli, won the idli eating competition held on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 01, 2019 17:21 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Mysuru
The competition was held especially for women in Mysuru Dasara and they had to chomp down as many idlis as they can in a minute.
The competition was held especially for women in Mysuru Dasara and they had to chomp down as many idlis as they can in a minute. (YouTube/ANI)
         

Think you’re the ultimate idli eater? Well think again, a 60-year-old woman has wolfed down six idlis in a mere minute, securing the first position in an idli eating competition.

The idli eating competition was held on the occasion of Mysuru Dasara here on Tuesday.

The competition was held especially for women in Mysuru Dasara and they had to chomp down as many idlis as they can in a minute.

The elderly woman named Sarojamma is a resident of Hullahalli.

Mysuru Dasara (Dussehra) is celebrated for 10 days. It is begins with Navaratri festival and concludes on Vijayadashami, the day celebrated as the victory of good over evil across the country.

During the festival, the city is beautified. The famous Mysuru Palace is lit up with 100,000 light bulbs, making for a stunning sight.

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 16:19 IST

