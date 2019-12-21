7-year-old boy asks Santa for a ‘very good dad’ in heartbreaking Christmas letter. This is how Internet reacts

it-s-viral

Updated: Dec 21, 2019 12:18 IST

A letter written to Santa Clause by a 7-year-old boy living in a domestic violence shelter has left many teary-eyed. The shelter, SafeHaven of Tarrant County, took to Facebook to share an image of the letter written by the little one.

“Blake is a 7-year-old boy in one of our shelters, and his mom found this letter to Santa in his backpack a few weeks ago,” they wrote in caption while sharing the picture.

In the letter, the child addressed Santa and wrote that he had to leave his house because “dad was mad”. Adding, his father “always scared” them and one day his mom took them to a safe place where they “don’t have to be scared” anymore.

In the following lines, Blake wrote how he had to leave everything behind and how the experience still makes his nervous. Finally, penning down the items he want for Christmas.

“Can you bring some chapter books, a dictionary, and a compass and a watch? I also want a very very very good dad. Can you do that too?” he wrote.

Here’s the full post:

Since being shared, the post has prompted emotional responses from people. While many commented on the post, several people came forward to drop the gifts Blake asked for. Some went a step ahead and donated gifts for the other children staying in the shelter too.

“I so want to help Blake. How many children do you currently house? Now, I want to help all the children...my heart just breaks,” wrote a Facebook user. “I sent a donation, please make sure Blake and his family have a wonderful Christmas,” wrote another.

“This one, we shared with some of our supporters before posting it on social media,” Emily Hancock, vice president of development at SafeHaven of Tarrant County, told NBC News. “It highlights a lot of the feelings a lot of our clients feel — not just children.”

“So for this post, where we intended to maybe get a couple likes or shares from our supporters, hopefully it can encourage someone in a similar situation to get the help they need,” she added.

Later, in another post, the shelter shared an image showing several gifts which arrived at their place for Blake and other kids.

