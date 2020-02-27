e-paper
Home / It's Viral / 81-year-old man is TikTok’s latest star thanks to his cheery cooking videos

81-year-old man is TikTok’s latest star thanks to his cheery cooking videos

The 81-year-old man’s TikTok page is called “Cooking with Steve”.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 27, 2020 18:30 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Texas
People love his videos.
People love his videos. (TikTok/@omsteve)
         

An octogenarian from Texas, USA, is melting hearts on TikTok with his wholesome and endearing cooking videos.

Stephen Austin from Fort Worth, Texas has become a viral hit because of his short and simple cooking tutorials and rib-tickling comedy videos, reported Fox News.

The 81-year-old’s page, “Cooking with Steve”, has in excess of 582,000 followers, where he posts clips of himself making sandwiches, cereal and pancakes. Till now, the page has amassed more than 5.1 million likes.

Austin also uploads comical videos in which he goofs around while playing other characters.

Here are some of his videos:

@omsteve

Cooking With Steve #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #oldmansteve #kitchen #cooking

♬ original sound - omsteve

@omsteve

In the kitchen with Steve #fyp #foryou #foryoupage #oldmansteve #cooking #kitchen

♬ original sound - omsteve

The cooking and comedy clips rack up hundreds of thousands of views on average. According to Fox News, the TikTok grandpa tries to keep up with the latest trends on social media.

He previously tried his hands on Vine, which has now gone out of business, and also YouTube. He is mostly self-taught when it comes to using social media applications.

