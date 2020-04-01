Absurd times call for absurd comedy. Here are some irreverent tweets to make you chuckle

Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:34 IST

With so much of the world’s population under some sort of self-isolation, the whole globe is showing solidarity during separation. Since most cannot go out to partake in recreational activities, the Internet has become the centre stage for all types of entertainment. While some are passing time by watching Tiger King on Netflix, others are browsing the deep depths of meme culture.

Thankfully for netizens, Twitter has become almost everyone’s very public e-diary and is currently a goldmine for random-funny content. Here are some of the most irreverent tweets to make you chuckle.

First, we have a cat who is tired of Karen’s disrespect for anyone else’s time and Internet data.

that could be an email instead of a meeting, karen pic.twitter.com/PuS3lUUrsk — mr george michael cat ❤️ Nessie (@cat_georgem) April 1, 2020

As one Twitter user aptly said on the thread “ok, what is this actually supposed to say? I can’t stop thinking about it”. Do you know what it means?

Guess this is true?

I think most of us have a pretty good idea of what indoor only cats feel like now. — Thessaly Meteora (@MeteoraThessaly) April 1, 2020

The suspense is so dense one can cut it with a butter knife. Hope Michael tweets the answer soon as well!

I’m on Quarantine Day Number I just googled "what was the hat budget in Downton Abbey?" — Michael Tannenbaum (@iamTannenbaum) April 1, 2020

Wait for a second... did she say... read that tweet again.

my 3 year old son just said "mommy, why don’t people just stay inside instead of going out and possibly infecting others?" she’s only five — farha (@shutyourhell) March 30, 2020

If this isn’t a mood, we don’t know what is.

Quarantine has me lying on parts of my floor thinking wow this is a really beautiful part of my floor — Greg Brown (@Whalewatchmeplz) March 26, 2020

Definitely an accurate impression but the question remains, how long have you been in quarantine now, mister?

this is my impression of every baby at a grocery store pic.twitter.com/ycHPX0te5i — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) March 25, 2020

inserts endless shrug emojis

I've reached my limit pic.twitter.com/zEHZlOZjxQ — Quincy Fox (@BillionaireFox) April 1, 2020

Hope this curation of eclectic tweets brought a smile to your face regardless of your specific preferences in comedy. Simultaneously, it is a humble reminder that we’re all in this absurdity together, unseasoned High School Musical pun-intended.