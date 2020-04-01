e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Absurd times call for absurd comedy. Here are some irreverent tweets to make you chuckle

Absurd times call for absurd comedy. Here are some irreverent tweets to make you chuckle

Twitter has become almost everyone’s public e-diary and is currently a goldmine for random-funny content.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 01, 2020 20:34 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
While some are passing time by watching Tiger King on Netflix, others are browsing the deep depths of meme culture.
While some are passing time by watching Tiger King on Netflix, others are browsing the deep depths of meme culture. (Twitter)
         

With so much of the world’s population under some sort of self-isolation, the whole globe is showing solidarity during separation. Since most cannot go out to partake in recreational activities, the Internet has become the centre stage for all types of entertainment. While some are passing time by watching Tiger King on Netflix, others are browsing the deep depths of meme culture.

Thankfully for netizens, Twitter has become almost everyone’s very public e-diary and is currently a goldmine for random-funny content. Here are some of the most irreverent tweets to make you chuckle.

First, we have a cat who is tired of Karen’s disrespect for anyone else’s time and Internet data.

As one Twitter user aptly said on the thread “ok, what is this actually supposed to say? I can’t stop thinking about it”. Do you know what it means?

Guess this is true?

The suspense is so dense one can cut it with a butter knife. Hope Michael tweets the answer soon as well!

Wait for a second... did she say... read that tweet again.

If this isn’t a mood, we don’t know what is.

Definitely an accurate impression but the question remains, how long have you been in quarantine now, mister?

inserts endless shrug emojis

Hope this curation of eclectic tweets brought a smile to your face regardless of your specific preferences in comedy. Simultaneously, it is a humble reminder that we’re all in this absurdity together, unseasoned High School Musical pun-intended.

tags
top news
Live: 3-day-old baby tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Live: 3-day-old baby tests coronavirus positive in Mumbai’s Dharavi
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Covid-19: India to accept help from abroad for PM-CARES Fund
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
Case study of first US community spread patient offers vital Covid-19 clues
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
iPhone prices hiked in India: Here’s what you’ll pay now
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
Warne picks best India XI he played against: Ganguly captain; big omissions
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
‘He was the real God of cricket’: Sreesanth on legendary cricketer
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
India switches to world’s cleanest petrol, diesel with no increase in prices
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
On Day 8 of lockdown, traffic jam in Chennai, crowded market in Mumbai
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Sonakshi SinhaNizamuddin Covid-19 scareNew Coronavirus CasesNizamuddin mosqueAjit DovalPriyanka Chopra

don't miss

latest news

india news