Adorable dog helps his human by picking up sock. 'Good boy' says netizens

Adorable dog helps his human by picking up sock. ‘Good boy’ says netizens

The video showing the dog’s almost human-like behaviour is being widely shared by netizens on social media.

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:16 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Jonsi, the dog, reluctantly gets up and picks up the sock to take it to his human.
Jonsi, the dog, reluctantly gets up and picks up the sock to take it to his human.(Twitter/@gabbiefoote)
         

Dogs can be your best friend, play buddy or as shown in this viral clip, your helpful companion too. A Twitter user posted a clip of the dog who helped his human by picking up a sock that was left behind while taking the laundry upstairs. The video showing the dog’s almost human-like behaviour is being widely shared by netizens on social media.

The 44-second-long clip shows Jonsi, the dog, jumping on the sofa and lying down for a nap. Meanwhile, his owner is seen walking across the room with a big pile of laundry. While getting up the stairs, a sock falls down from the pile. The dog looks at the sock for a few seconds. After a few moments, quite reluctantly, he gets up and picks up the sock to take it to his human.

Check out the clip:

The Twitter user also shared a video of the dog while replying to the same post.

Tweeted on February 10, the clip has garnered almost nine million views and over 9.3 lakh likes. It has also gathered close to two lakh retweets. While some related to the displeasure of getting up from a cosy position to do something, others commented how a cat would behave in the dog’s position.

What do you think of this helpful dog?

