Adorable dog helps his human by picking up sock. ‘Good boy’ says netizens

Updated: Feb 13, 2020 18:16 IST

Dogs can be your best friend, play buddy or as shown in this viral clip, your helpful companion too. A Twitter user posted a clip of the dog who helped his human by picking up a sock that was left behind while taking the laundry upstairs. The video showing the dog’s almost human-like behaviour is being widely shared by netizens on social media.

The 44-second-long clip shows Jonsi, the dog, jumping on the sofa and lying down for a nap. Meanwhile, his owner is seen walking across the room with a big pile of laundry. While getting up the stairs, a sock falls down from the pile. The dog looks at the sock for a few seconds. After a few moments, quite reluctantly, he gets up and picks up the sock to take it to his human.

since this is getting a lot of attention on all my other social media it felt appropriate to post it here too 💀 pic.twitter.com/bqXGI0iGPS — Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

The Twitter user also shared a video of the dog while replying to the same post.

Words from Jonsi : "thank u v much tweeter I so thankful 4 dis moment & wud lik to thank my dad 4 droppin sum sox. also pls follow me moms instagam for mor pawilty content of me. Jonsi. thnx" 🐾



IG: @gabbiefoote pic.twitter.com/3RIyOlXcY9 — Gabbie Gaspard (@gabbiefoote) February 10, 2020

Tweeted on February 10, the clip has garnered almost nine million views and over 9.3 lakh likes. It has also gathered close to two lakh retweets. While some related to the displeasure of getting up from a cosy position to do something, others commented how a cat would behave in the dog’s position.

he just laid down too. I know this feeling. pic.twitter.com/iQT6o6cKkK — eu ♡🦋 (@yuhgenee) February 11, 2020

Cat: *gets up*

Cat: *walks toward sock*

Cat: *sits on sock* — Amanda Sahar d'Urso (@asdurso) February 11, 2020

we dont deserve dogs pic.twitter.com/822l7haxMr — Cyber Knight Hobo 💬 (@artbyhobo) February 11, 2020

The Goodest of The Good Boys!! pic.twitter.com/UfCBssQjJL — Saul Goodman (@WhoManzIsDis) February 11, 2020

