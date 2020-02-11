e-paper
As AAP sweeps Delhi polls Arvind Kejriwal's little lookalike takes social media by storm

As AAP sweeps Delhi polls Arvind Kejriwal’s little lookalike takes social media by storm

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s little lookalike is seen wearing a cap sporting the party’s name and symbol.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 11, 2020 16:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Arvind Kejriwal‘lookalike’ was spotted in Delhi today.
Arvind Kejriwal'lookalike' was spotted in Delhi today.
         

Aam Aadmi Party president Arvind Kejriwal’s muffler has sparked lots of chatter on social media over the years. It has again become a point of discussion among people after an adorable tiny ‘lookalike’ of Kejriwal, featuring an equally cute muffler, was spotted in Delhi today.

AAP took to Twitter to share an image of the little one. In the picture, the cute baby is seen wearing a cap sporting the party’s name and symbol. He is also wearing spectacles with a black colour moustache painted above his upper lip. It’s, however, the dark-hued muffler wrapped around the kid’s head which caught people’s attention.

“Mufflerman,” wrote APP and shared the picture.

Since being shared a few hours back, the image quickly piqued people’s interest. Till now, it has garnered over 16,000 likes and more than 2,300 retweets – and the numbers are increasing.

People couldn’t stop commenting how adorable the kid looks in his Kejriwal-inspired dress up.

“Adorable,” wrote a Twitter user. “Soooo cute,” commented another. “Very cute,” wrote another.

Here are some of the other images of the cute kid.

One where he is trying to catch a balloon:

One where he is trying to catch a balloon.
One where he is trying to catch a balloon.

The yawning image of the little one can melt your heart:

Yawning image of the little one can melt your heart.
Yawning image of the little one can melt your heart.

With other supporters of AAP:

Amidst other supporters of AAP.
Amidst other supporters of AAP.

Little ‘Mufflerman’ in an adorable pose:

Little ‘Mufflerman’ in an adorable pose.
Little 'Mufflerman' in an adorable pose.

Further, ANI also took to Twitter to share an image of the little kid along with another one. “An Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supporter reaches Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence with his children,” ANI wrote.

What do you think of this cute ‘Mufflerman’?

