Ahmedabad airport finds an odd way of scaring langoors. Watch

Few seconds into the video, an airport official is seen running towards the langoors, chasing the animals.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:00 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Ahmedabad airport authorities have been using this technique from the past one week
The Ahmedabad airport authorities have been using this technique from the past one week(Twitter/@ANI)
         

Langoors are infamous as mischief makers, so much so, that recently their ruckus forced the Airport Authorities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to take a rather odd step. A clip posted by ANI on Twitter gave a glimpse of the unusual efforts by the authorities to scare away the langoors.

The 14-second-long clip shows the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Few seconds into the video, an airport official is seen running towards the langoors, chasing the animals. What’s bizarre, and funny, in the clip is that the official is running in a bear costume. And, all these to scare away the animals.

“An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in ‘bear’ costume to scare away langoors on the premises,” reads the caption of a tweet shared by ANI.

Manoj Gangal, the Airport Director, also commented on the incident saying that it was a good and successful experiment. He also added that the Ahmedabad airport authorities have been doing this from the past one week.

Posted on February 7, the clip has garnered over 89,000 views and almost 5,000 likes and a lot of amused comments from netizens.

What do you think of this unique technique?

Also read | Villagers dress up as bears to tackle monkey menace

