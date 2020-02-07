Ahmedabad airport finds an odd way of scaring langoors. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 19:00 IST

Langoors are infamous as mischief makers, so much so, that recently their ruckus forced the Airport Authorities of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to take a rather odd step. A clip posted by ANI on Twitter gave a glimpse of the unusual efforts by the authorities to scare away the langoors.

The 14-second-long clip shows the Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Few seconds into the video, an airport official is seen running towards the langoors, chasing the animals. What’s bizarre, and funny, in the clip is that the official is running in a bear costume. And, all these to scare away the animals.

“An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in ‘bear’ costume to scare away langoors on the premises,” reads the caption of a tweet shared by ANI.

#WATCH Gujarat: An airport official at Sardar Vallabhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad dressed in 'bear' costume to scare away langoors on the premises. (Source-Airport Authority of India) pic.twitter.com/Qa6iIPFoLq — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Manoj Gangal, the Airport Director, also commented on the incident saying that it was a good and successful experiment. He also added that the Ahmedabad airport authorities have been doing this from the past one week.

Manoj Gangal, Airport Director says: Langoors are scared of bears and so we made a costume. When our staff member wore it and tired to scare the langoors, they started running away. So this is a good&successful experiment. We have been doing this from the past one week. #Gujarat https://t.co/8FjDBdyPgS pic.twitter.com/YGykqI9QJJ — ANI (@ANI) February 7, 2020

Posted on February 7, the clip has garnered over 89,000 views and almost 5,000 likes and a lot of amused comments from netizens.

We Indian are so Jugaadu 🤣🤣🤣 — Piyush Prakkash (@BeingPiyush) February 7, 2020

What do you think of this unique technique?

Also read | Villagers dress up as bears to tackle monkey menace