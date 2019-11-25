e-paper
‘Alia Bhatt with beard’ or Bhuvan Bam? Netizens generate new memes

The post originally posted in July was captioned by Bhuvan Bam: “Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so.”

The comparison comes during “Gonna tell my kids” trend.
The comparison comes during “Gonna tell my kids” trend.(Twitter)
         

Comedian and YouTube sensation Bhuvan Bam’s old photograph went viral on social media for his “uncanny” resemblance to his “crush” and Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt.

Social media users could not stop talking about the photograph, which was taken in July, where Bam is seen smiling with his eyes closed and how there is an uncanny resemblance to Alia.

Bhuvan Bam on Sunday took to Twitter to share a picture of himself, that he had also shared on Instagram in July.

He captioned it: “@aliaa08? Please let’s go for a coffee date because I’ve started looking like my crush!”

The comparison comes during “Gonna tell my kids” trend. Fans managed to dig up the photo of Bam from his Instagram, and compared Alia’s “Gully Boy” look with it.

The post originally posted in July was captioned by Bam: “Also, I’m Alia Bhatt when I blush so.”

Looking at the image, one user commented: “Finally we got the identical twin brother of Alia Bhatt.”

Another said: “Gonna tell my kids this was bearded Alia Bhatt.”

“First one is male version of Alia Bhatt,” a third user had written.

Also read | ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes rule Twitter. Seen them yet?

