‘Gonna tell my kids’ meme rules Twitter. Seen it yet?

Meme-makers are sharing jokes about how they plan to lie and pass off some celebrity image or famous scene as stuff of historical significance.

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 17:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes are flooding Twitter one laugh at a time.
‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes are flooding Twitter one laugh at a time.(Twitter)
         

In this meme, people are sharing jokes about how they plan to lie and pass off random images of famous movie scenes or pictures of some famous personalities. ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes are flooding Twitter one laugh at a time and there is a chance it will tickle your funny bone too.

The trend has been promptly picked up by meme makers. The quest for providing an outline for the millenials was also kept in mind. Most of the topics are regarding the description of an old movie or famous personality, or music band who are gradually fizzling out in terms of popularity.

Few days back another trend of woman yelling at cat memes was going viral.Till now hundreds of people have shared hilarious versions of the meme.

What’s your version of ‘Gonna tell my kids’ memes?

