‘All roads lead to home,’ says Pune Police’s new advisory post. Seen it yet?

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 12:52 IST

Pune Police is not only enforcing laws regarding citizen safety but also using their social media presence to spread awareness about said safety measures. Case in point is their latest “Oh home!” post which has an important message all should abide by.

This image was shared on Pune Police’s official Instagram and Twitter accounts on September 6. “Oh home! Head straight home as soon as you finish the essential task,” reads the text shared alongside the image. The picture has been shared with hashtags #StaySafe and #OnGuardAgainstCorona.

The illustration shows a red and yellow coloured house on a beige background. Two roads lead towards the residence. Words, such as “Grocery store,” “Bank,” “Medical store,” and “Office,” are written on the sides of the streets. “All roads lead to home,”reads the text placed on top of the picture.

The post seems to convey the important message that even if one is stepping out for essential purposes, they should keep their trips short.

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this share has received a whole lot of appreciation. It currently has nearly 200 likes. Additionally, the tweet has accumulated almost 100 likes on Twitter.

Pune Police always seems to find new and creative ways to share important messages regarding safety protocols against the Covid-19 outbreak. For instance, their ‘go with the flow’ post is also about such essential trips. It advises people to wear a mask whenever they step outside the house for whatever purposes.

What are your thoughts on the share?

