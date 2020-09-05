e-paper
What is common between school assemblies and Covid-19 safety measures? Pune Police answers

“What do ‘gooood mooorning’ assemblies and Covid safety measures have in common?”, Pune Police tweeted.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:45 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Teachers’ Day 2020: Pune Police shared this image.
As India celebrates Teachers’ Day 2020, people from various corners of the nation have taken to social media to express their gratitude to those who helped shape their lives. Celebrated on the birth anniversary of one of the greatest teachers of our nation, and former President of India, Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, netizens are sharing all sorts of posts, especially on Twitter. Now, Pune Police has joined in to share a post which serves a dual purpose. Besides reminding people about their teachers and school days, it also highlights the importance of Covid-19 safety measures.

“What do ‘gooood mooorning’ assemblies and Covid safety measures have in common?” the department tweeted along with the hashtags #Maintain6FeetDistance and #HappyTeachersDay. The post is complete with an image which answers that question.

Since being shared less than an hour ago, the post is something to always remember.

This, however, is not the only post which Pune Police shared to remind people about the importance of following proper safety measures amid the pandemic. A few days ago, they shared “Corona safety circuit” post. The tweet detailed that to ensure ‘safety’ one needs to ‘wear a mask’ and ‘maintain social distancing’.

What do you think of the posts by Pune Police?

