Amazon’s Jeff Bezos binged Netflix’s Stranger Things. People are saying…

In a post that’s taken many by surprise and impressed many more, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos shared his reaction to season 3 of Netflix original series Stranger Things. It’s a show about a gang of adolescents fighting against supernatural monsters. Bezos took to Instagram and praised the show after binge watching it with his children and some of their friends. What Instagram can’t get over is how Bezos, who founded Amazon Prime Video, has praised what many consider one its strongest competitors.

“Binged Stranger Things Season 3 yesterday with my kids and a few of their friends. God, Eggos are good, and the show was even better. Awesome season,” Bezos wrote on Instagram.

Posted on July 9 on Instagram, the post has garnered more than 67,000 ‘likes’ - till now. People came up with all sorts of comments on this post. One Instagram user even suggested Bezos to binge watch another popular Netflix India original – Sacred Games. Take a look at how others comments.

A few days back, Netflix launched the third season of Stranger Things and since then it has been watched by over 40.7 million accounts.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 17:47 IST