e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 30, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020

American production designer paints her house black. Why? Because it’s 2020

Academy Award winner, Hannah Beachler shared these pictures of her newly furnished home on her Twitter account.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 01, 2020, 02:07 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Hannah Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask.
The image shows Hannah Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask.(Twitter/@chinchilla1970)
         

Some artists seem to find inspiration even in rather unpredictable places. One such person is an American production designer named Hannah Beachler. The Academy Award winner, who has worked on renowned projects such as Beyoncé’s Lemonade and Black Panther, has now captured the attention of netizens for a very unusual reason.

Beachler posted these three images on her Twitter account on November 27. “No one anywhere: Me: Clears Throat To commemorate 2020 I painted my house BLACKITY BLACK BLACK BLACK!!! Holla!” reads the text shared alongside the snapshots.

The images show Beachler standing in front of her newly furnished house in a red dress and a mask. She is holding onto a bouquet of red roses. The home behind her, you guessed it, has been painted black. From the roof to the window frames, the house is, in Beachler’s very own words, ‘blackity black black’.

Take a look at the post below:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this post has accumulated over 1.6 lakh likes and received a whole lot of appreciation from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Everyone everywhere: we love it and thank you for bringing us some joy”.

Another individual wrote, “So fly! I love it”. “Ok Queen, yes! I love the house and your outfit! Feeling all the colours!” read one comment under the post.

In a subsequent tweet on the thread, Beachler further explained some details about the project. She wrote, “Paint High Gloss and light reflects. Color won’t change how your house reacts to humidity. Just a note! Glad people are vibing on it. My neighbors have been great”.

What are your thoughts on this post?

tags
top news
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Govt to hold talks with farmers on December 1, as protests intensify
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
Indian-American Neera Tanden named in Joe Biden’s top economic team
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
India refuses to support China’s Belt and Road project at SCO meet
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
Fines for not wearing masks, discounts during lean hours: Govt’s new rules
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
‘For some heritage means their family’s name’: PM Modi
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Need to know origin of coronavirus, says WHO chief Tedros. Explains why
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Prasar Bharti orders 15-min Sanskrit bulletins, TN leaders slam Centre
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
Covid update: Moderna asks US, EU for emergency use; Delhi caps RT-PCR test
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineFarmers Protest LIVEMiG-29K aircraftFarmers’ protestIndia vs Australia Live ScoreDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In