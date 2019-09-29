Amitabh Bachchan tweets about his childhood ‘networks,’ leaves Twitter in splits

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:29 IST

Amitabh Bachchan has sparked a wave of laughter among his Twitter followers with his recent tweet about the “networks” that were available to him in his childhood.

A few hours back, the ace actor shared a tweet with an image and caption that reads “This can be justified.” It’s the content written on the image that has sparked hilarious reactions among people.

In his post, Big B highlights a time when network connections like 3G, 4G, and 5G didn’t exist. Further he goes on explaining, “We only had Guru G, Pita G and Mata G hote the, ek hi thapad mai network aajata tha, (We only had teacher, father, and mother, one slap from them could connect us to network).”

T 3302 - 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 .. this can be justified .. pic.twitter.com/0qezkkM97L — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) September 28, 2019

It didn’t take long for his followers to notice the post and that’s clear from the 52,000 likes it has accumulated till now. Additionally, it also has gathered over 4,500 retweets. While many praised the actor’s sense of humour, there were some who came up with funny comments.

over use mobile ----- student [ mobale friendly] mind suddenely work when--bell indication open the mind pic.twitter.com/gwCmyicVzD — Chetan agarwal (@Chetanniketa) September 28, 2019

This is so true 😂 — RAKHI OBEROI MALIK (@titli29) September 28, 2019

😂😂😂 So true!!! — The Flying Horses (@TheFlyingHorses) September 28, 2019

Haha Bachchan G — Kachra Peti (@kachra_peti) September 29, 2019

Bahut khoob sir ,Real life education — Umesh Pandey (@UmeshPa24498943) September 28, 2019

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan tickled people’s funny bones when he came up with a definition of selfie in Hindi.

