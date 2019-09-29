e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 29, 2019-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan tweets about his childhood ‘networks,’ leaves Twitter in splits

A few hours back, the ace actor shared a tweet with an image and caption that reads “This can be justified.” It’s the content written on the image that has sparked hilarious reactions.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 29, 2019 19:29 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
In his post, Big B highlights a time when network connections like 3G, 4G, and 5G didn’t exist.
In his post, Big B highlights a time when network connections like 3G, 4G, and 5G didn’t exist. (Instagram/amitabhbachchan)
         

Amitabh Bachchan has sparked a wave of laughter among his Twitter followers with his recent tweet about the “networks” that were available to him in his childhood.

A few hours back, the ace actor shared a tweet with an image and caption that reads “This can be justified.” It’s the content written on the image that has sparked hilarious reactions among people.

In his post, Big B highlights a time when network connections like 3G, 4G, and 5G didn’t exist. Further he goes on explaining, “We only had Guru G, Pita G and Mata G hote the, ek hi thapad mai network aajata tha, (We only had teacher, father, and mother, one slap from them could connect us to network).”

It didn’t take long for his followers to notice the post and that’s clear from the 52,000 likes it has accumulated till now. Additionally, it also has gathered over 4,500 retweets. While many praised the actor’s sense of humour, there were some who came up with funny comments.

A few days back, Amitabh Bachchan tickled people’s funny bones when he came up with a definition of selfie in Hindi.

First Published: Sep 29, 2019 19:05 IST

tags
trending topics
Bigg Boss 13 Premiere Live UpdatesNavratri 2019 WishesNavratri Fasting RulesAkshay KumarNavratri 2019World Heart Day 2019Amazon vs Flipkart SaleIndia vs South AfricaPM ModiXiaomi Mi Band 4 Review
Top News
latest news
India News
don't miss