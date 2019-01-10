Amitabh Bachchan, Twitter won over by this musical English lesson

That “English is a very funny language” was established by Amitabh Bachchan through a dialogue in his 1982 film Namak Halaal. But now a video, which has got a nod from the actor, shows how English or at least a lesson on the language can be funny, musical and enjoyable all at once. A video shared by AAP leader Kumar Vishwas highlights this rather unusual lesson on vowels and consonants. The video has gone viral and even earned a tweet from Big B.

In the tweet, posted earlier today, Vishwas hilariously says, “Kash ki hamein ‘vowels’ aur ‘consonants’ aise kisi musical guru ji ne padhae hote toh hum bhi aaj Shashi Tharoor babu ki tarah farraate maar ke angrezi bol rahe hote. (I wish we were taught ‘vowels’ and ‘consonants’ by such a musical teacher, even we would have spoken English just as well as Shashi Tharoor does),”. He even tagged Tharoor in his tweet.

The video shows a teacher singing about the English alphabets in a song like this:

Since being posted some five hours ago, the video has collected over 6,400 ‘likes’ and more than 1,500 retweets. Several people have praised the teacher for his unique style of teaching and Amitabach Bachcan is among them.

Even people on Twitter shared their thoughts on the video.

“When you dream of becoming a singer and end up becoming a teacher,” says one Twitter user. “Interesting video,” says another. “The teacher’s sincerity and effort are quiet audible. It should be awarded and appreciated,” says a third.

What do you think about this lesson?

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 16:14 IST