Amul appeals for peace, brotherhood and harmony amid Delhi violence
The violence in Delhi first broke out on Sunday.it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:52 IST
Violence in North-East Delhi has claimed over 30 lives and left more than 350 people injured so far. While the situation has de-escalated, tension is still high. Amid this, Amul has dropped a tweet with an appeal requesting people to maintain peace, brotherhood and harmony.
Further, they also shared a creative with the iconic Amul girl with a heartbreaking caption. The image shows the girl, dressed in a school uniform, with a scared expression across her face. Everything behind her is barely visible as it is covered with smoke.
“Dilli aise kissi ne mera toda…” reads the caption on the creative.
#Amul Topical: Appealing for peace, brotherhood and harmony... pic.twitter.com/zOcQR40Tji— Amul.coop (@Amul_Coop) February 28, 2020
“Seeing this... and howling. Heartbroken. I feel exactly like the Amul girl, horrified and stunned,” wrote a Twitter user. “This takes your heart and soul,” commented another. “It’s sad,” wrote a third.
