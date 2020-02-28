Amul appeals for peace, brotherhood and harmony amid Delhi violence

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:52 IST

Violence in North-East Delhi has claimed over 30 lives and left more than 350 people injured so far. While the situation has de-escalated, tension is still high. Amid this, Amul has dropped a tweet with an appeal requesting people to maintain peace, brotherhood and harmony.

Further, they also shared a creative with the iconic Amul girl with a heartbreaking caption. The image shows the girl, dressed in a school uniform, with a scared expression across her face. Everything behind her is barely visible as it is covered with smoke.

“Dilli aise kissi ne mera toda…” reads the caption on the creative.

“Seeing this... and howling. Heartbroken. I feel exactly like the Amul girl, horrified and stunned,” wrote a Twitter user. “This takes your heart and soul,” commented another. “It’s sad,” wrote a third.

The violence in Delhi first broke out on Sunday. However, it escalated and took a communal turn. Groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed at various areas of North East Delhi.