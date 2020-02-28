e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 28, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Amul appeals for peace, brotherhood and harmony amid Delhi violence

Amul appeals for peace, brotherhood and harmony amid Delhi violence

The violence in Delhi first broke out on Sunday.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 28, 2020 19:52 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Amul created an image with an heartbreaking caption.
Amul created an image with an heartbreaking caption. (Twitter/Amul)
         

Violence in North-East Delhi has claimed over 30 lives and left more than 350 people injured so far. While the situation has de-escalated, tension is still high. Amid this, Amul has dropped a tweet with an appeal requesting people to maintain peace, brotherhood and harmony.

Further, they also shared a creative with the iconic Amul girl with a heartbreaking caption. The image shows the girl, dressed in a school uniform, with a scared expression across her face. Everything behind her is barely visible as it is covered with smoke.

“Dilli aise kissi ne mera toda…” reads the caption on the creative.

“Seeing this... and howling. Heartbroken. I feel exactly like the Amul girl, horrified and stunned,” wrote a Twitter user. “This takes your heart and soul,” commented another. “It’s sad,” wrote a third.

The violence in Delhi first broke out on Sunday. However, it escalated and took a communal turn. Groups supporting and against the new citizenship law clashed at various areas of North East Delhi.

tags
top news
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Delhi Govt okays prosecution of ex-JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar for sedition in 2016 case
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
Economy grew 4.7% in Dec quarter; data for previous quarters ramped up
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
At Naveen Patnaik’s lunch, Mamata Banerjee and Amit Shah on same table
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
In terror organisation Islamic State’s group, a photo poster from Delhi violence
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
‘First Kar Sevak’ Kameshwar Chaupal recalls day he laid foundation stone for Ram temple
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
India predicted XI for 2nd Test: Few big changes on the cards
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
KTM showcases X-Bow GTX, a 600 hp thunder machine on four wheels
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
‘A weak economy, but Hindu Muslim, Hindu Muslim’: Chetan Bhagat on Delhi riots
trending topics
Delhi violenceNortheast Delhi ViolenceDelhi riotsMHT CETSamsung Galaxy S20Shehnaaz GillTahir HussainIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

india news