Anand Mahindra asks Twitter to caption this pic, creative suggestions pour in
Within just two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets - and still counting.it-s-viral Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:37 IST
Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is extremely famous among tweeple for his interesting and entertaining tweets. From motivational videos to funny stories to even reaching out and extending a helping hand to those in need, he wins Twitter one tweet at a time. His latest post is nothing different. Earlier today, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a quirky picture and asked his followers to share captions to describe the image. Twitter, always up for a challenge such as this, immediately began sharing some wonderful suggestions.
“It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for,” he wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, English or Hindi...or Hinglish (a combination of the two languages) are all acceptable while sharing one’s suggestion. What’s more, there’s also a giveaway for the winner.
The picture posted by Mahindra shows a unique bus. Take a look:
It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. pic.twitter.com/udtG5YAVVa— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019
Within just two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 3,500 likes and more than 300 retweets - and still counting. Tweeple have posted a ton of captions describing the photo.
“Trouble decker,” suggests a Twiter user. “Mahindra & ɐɹpuᴉɥɐW,” says another. “Head over heels,” comments a third.
Here’s the other creative comments:
"Hangover Bus"— Bhupesh kumar (@Bhupesh_A_Kumar) September 17, 2019
Palindrome pic.twitter.com/KnkW5iJQel— Aryaman Raj (@AryamanRaj1) September 17, 2019
For odd even Delhi roads— Akshay Kalyanpur (@MrKalyanpur) September 17, 2019
Maine do shabd kya pyaar se bol diye, ulta mere Sir pe chad gayi.— Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) September 17, 2019
If you move "UP" or "Down", I can run "All-Around", Unbeatable!, that's "ME".— Ajay Sarate (@ajaysarate) September 17, 2019
Vehicle analogy of a cat - 'Always land on four foot'. 🐈— Avinash Ok (@avinash_ok) September 17, 2019
Vikram Betaal😃— NiftyRigged (@tandanritz) September 17, 2019
How would you caption this picture?
Also Read | Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, replaces plastic bottles with refillable ones
First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:34 IST