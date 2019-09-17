Anand Mahindra asks Twitter to caption this pic, creative suggestions pour in

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 12:37 IST

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is extremely famous among tweeple for his interesting and entertaining tweets. From motivational videos to funny stories to even reaching out and extending a helping hand to those in need, he wins Twitter one tweet at a time. His latest post is nothing different. Earlier today, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a quirky picture and asked his followers to share captions to describe the image. Twitter, always up for a challenge such as this, immediately began sharing some wonderful suggestions.

“It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for,” he wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, English or Hindi...or Hinglish (a combination of the two languages) are all acceptable while sharing one’s suggestion. What’s more, there’s also a giveaway for the winner.

The picture posted by Mahindra shows a unique bus. Take a look:

It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for. In English or Hindi...or Hinglish.. Will accept entries till 10 am tomorrow IST. And as always, the winner will get a die-cast scale model of a Mahindra vehicle. pic.twitter.com/udtG5YAVVa — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 17, 2019

Within just two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 3,500 likes and more than 300 retweets - and still counting. Tweeple have posted a ton of captions describing the photo.

“Trouble decker,” suggests a Twiter user. “Mahindra & ɐɹpuᴉɥɐW,” says another. “Head over heels,” comments a third.

Here’s the other creative comments:

"Hangover Bus" — Bhupesh kumar (@Bhupesh_A_Kumar) September 17, 2019

For odd even Delhi roads — Akshay Kalyanpur (@MrKalyanpur) September 17, 2019

Maine do shabd kya pyaar se bol diye, ulta mere Sir pe chad gayi. — Dipika Bajpai (@dipika_bajpai) September 17, 2019

If you move "UP" or "Down", I can run "All-Around", Unbeatable!, that's "ME". — Ajay Sarate (@ajaysarate) September 17, 2019

Vehicle analogy of a cat - 'Always land on four foot'. 🐈 — Avinash Ok (@avinash_ok) September 17, 2019

Vikram Betaal😃 — NiftyRigged (@tandanritz) September 17, 2019

How would you caption this picture?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, replaces plastic bottles with refillable ones

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:34 IST