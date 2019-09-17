e-paper
Anand Mahindra asks Twitter to caption this pic, creative suggestions pour in

Within just two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 3,000 likes and more than 200 retweets - and still counting.

Sep 17, 2019 12:37 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Several people dropped comments on the quirky image shared by Anand Mahindra.
Several people dropped comments on the quirky image shared by Anand Mahindra. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra is extremely famous among tweeple for his interesting and entertaining tweets. From motivational videos to funny stories to even reaching out and extending a helping hand to those in need, he wins Twitter one tweet at a time. His latest post is nothing different. Earlier today, the Mahindra Group Chairman posted a quirky picture and asked his followers to share captions to describe the image. Twitter, always up for a challenge such as this, immediately began sharing some wonderful suggestions.

“It’s been a while since I did a caption competition. So here goes. The perfect weird picture to create a caption for,” he wrote on Twitter. Interestingly, English or Hindi...or Hinglish (a combination of the two languages) are all acceptable while sharing one’s suggestion. What’s more, there’s also a giveaway for the winner.

The picture posted by Mahindra shows a unique bus. Take a look:

Within just two hours of being shared, the post has collected over 3,500 likes and more than 300 retweets - and still counting. Tweeple have posted a ton of captions describing the photo.

“Trouble decker,” suggests a Twiter user. “Mahindra & ɐɹpuᴉɥɐW,” says another. “Head over heels,” comments a third.

Here’s the other creative comments:

How would you caption this picture?

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 12:34 IST

