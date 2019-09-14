e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 14, 2019-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Saturday, Sep 14, 2019

Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, replaces plastic bottles with refillable ones

On September 13, the Chairman of Mahindra Group introduced the new metal bottles to tweeple.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The has gathered more than 32,000 “likes” - and still counting.
The has gathered more than 32,000 “likes” - and still counting. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
         

Keeping his promise, business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently tweeted about new “re-fillable” bottles that will replace all the plastic bottles in the boardrooms of his organisation. Back in July, Mahindra tweeted that he will stop the use of plastic bottles in his boardrooms. It happened when he shared an image of an event and a Twitter user politely pointed out that the company shouldn’t use plastics bottles.

On September 13, the Chairman of Mahindra Group introduced the new metal bottles to tweeple. “Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these re-fillable bottles to replace plastic bottles in our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!” Anand Mahindra tweeted along with an image.

The post soon captured people’s attention, and that’s apparent from more than 32,000 “likes” it has gathered till now. People appreciated Mahindra’s response and action. Here’s what they tweeted:

A few days ago, the business monger won people’s hearts when he offered to invest in the business of an octogenarian in Coimbatore.

Also Read | Mumbai rains halt Jaguar, Bolero drives through. ‘Won’t brag over this,’ Anand Mahindra tweets

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:03 IST

tags
trending topics
BJPRahul GandhiNirmala SitharamanHindi DiwasIndia vs South AfricaVirat KohliRohit SharmaSonia GandhiWhatsAppLondon Fashion Week 2020Arvind KejriwalOdd-even 3.0
Top News
latest news
don't miss