Anand Mahindra keeps his promise, replaces plastic bottles with refillable ones

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:09 IST

Keeping his promise, business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently tweeted about new “re-fillable” bottles that will replace all the plastic bottles in the boardrooms of his organisation. Back in July, Mahindra tweeted that he will stop the use of plastic bottles in his boardrooms. It happened when he shared an image of an event and a Twitter user politely pointed out that the company shouldn’t use plastics bottles.

The K.C.M.E.T scholarship selections are amongst the most energising engagements in my calendar. The incredible intelligence & self-belief displayed by these youngsters is staggering.All concerns about the future are shoved aside by the optimism these young people inspire pic.twitter.com/WYUd2IHwwU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

Yes, plastic bottles will be banished. We were all embarrassed to see them that day... https://t.co/RwZA4tWoRE — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) July 16, 2019

On September 13, the Chairman of Mahindra Group introduced the new metal bottles to tweeple. “Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these re-fillable bottles to replace plastic bottles in our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think. Dhanyavaad Team!” Anand Mahindra tweeted along with an image.

Our in-house ‘Mahindra retail synergies group’ has come up with these re-fillable bottles to replace plastic bottles In our meeting rooms entirely. Functional but also aesthetic, I think.. Dhanyavaad Team! pic.twitter.com/C0M2DUgchA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) September 13, 2019

The post soon captured people’s attention, and that’s apparent from more than 32,000 “likes” it has gathered till now. People appreciated Mahindra’s response and action. Here’s what they tweeted:

Sir, we are proud of you. — Jagdish Jarawata (@JJarawata) September 13, 2019

Great! Welcome splendidly! — PVGAJJALA (@pvgajjala) September 13, 2019

Good initiative. I would suggest to adopt copper or mud bottles. — Reagae Yogesh (@AshishZankar) September 13, 2019

Great initiative 👍👍👍



Transparent glass bottles would have been better replacement 😊



Keeping these bottles clean is a real challenge... — Charuhas (@charuhasmujumd1) September 13, 2019

A few days ago, the business monger won people’s hearts when he offered to invest in the business of an octogenarian in Coimbatore.

Also Read | Mumbai rains halt Jaguar, Bolero drives through. ‘Won’t brag over this,’ Anand Mahindra tweets

First Published: Sep 14, 2019 16:03 IST