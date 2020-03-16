e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Mar 16, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s ‘Caption Competition’ can keep you from getting bored during ‘social distancing’

Anand Mahindra’s ‘Caption Competition’ can keep you from getting bored during ‘social distancing’

Anand Mahindra is not only providing people with a chance to flex their creative muscles during the coronavirus crises but also an opportunity to win ‘a Mahindra collectable’.

it-s-viral Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:19 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with what appears to be a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler.
Anand Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with what appears to be a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler. (Anand Mahindra//official Twitter)
         
Highlights
  • On March 15, Mahindra posted a picture on his Twitter commencing the ‘Caption Competition’.
  • He said the best Hindi and English caption for that image submitted before 6 PM IST March 16 will win.
  • The price is a Mahindra collectible: a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle.

With Netflix halting production and the shutdown of bars and theatres around the globe, many may be wondering how to pass time without being overwhelmed by constant talk about coronavirus. Well, Anand Mahindra has a solution for you. Not only is the business mogul providing people with a chance to flex their creative muscles during the coronavirus crises but also an opportunity to win ‘a Mahindra collectable’.

On March 15, Mahindra posted a picture of a man cycling with what appears to be a single unit caravan home attached to his two-wheeler. The photo was accompanied by text which stated that the best Hindi and English caption for that image would win a mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle.

The absurdity of the image along with the general climate of uncertainty led to some hilarious responses.

Given the recent rise in instructions, to work from home given by multiple firms; the theme of remote work continued along the thread. One Twitter user said, “When they tell you to work from home so you take your home to work”.

Here are a few other funny responses:

Ah, considering the diverse and innovative nature of these tweets, one can only imagine how hard it must be to pick the future owner of that Mahindra collectable. Which one these responses do you think is the most worthy? Additionally, are your creative juices bubbling with a potential caption that may steal Anand Mahindra and his 7.4 million follower’s hearts? If yes, now is the time to get typing for your chance to win that mini, scale model of a Mahindra vehicle!

tags
top news
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
Delhi CM bans gatherings of more than 50 over coronavirus, weddings exempted
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
BJP rushes to Supreme Court over MP crisis, says horse trading at its peak
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Rahul Gandhi targets Govt over 50 big bank defaulters, then aims at Speaker
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Indian man drives around Dubai with dead girlfriend in car’s front seat
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Coronavirus: 54% of Indian firms can’t support work from home, says report
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Hyundai sees silver lining in coronavirus as people opt for personal conveyance
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Google’s free coronavirus checkup website goes live. How it works
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
Ex-AUS player rates IPL and PSL on a scale of 1-10, points out difference
trending topics
Delhi Coronavirus CaseMadhya Pradesh floor testSensexKareena KapoorDeepika PadukoneCoronavirusUPSEEGoogle on Cornonavirus

don't miss

latest news

india news