Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra’s Diwali memory from 1975 may leave you surprised

Anand Mahindra’s Diwali memory from 1975 may leave you surprised

Anand Mahindra’s post is complete with a picture of the Kada and a beautifully-lit photograph of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 14, 2020, 21:43 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra shared a story from his college days in 1975.
Anand Mahindra shared a story from his college days in 1975.(HT Photo)
         

The festival of lights brings forth many happy memories for one and business tycoon Anand Mahindra’s latest tweet is the perfect example of that. Mahindra shared a story about his college days from the year 1975. The tweet has grabbed the attention of netizens since its original posting and you may enjoy it too.

“In 1975 I took a semester off from college in the U.S & hitchhiked/took ST buses around India,” Mahindra wrote in the caption.

“On Diwali I arrived in Amritsar. I bought a Kada & had it blessed in the Golden Temple. I have not taken it off since then. Back in the US, my friends called it my ‘steel bangle’,” he added.

The post is complete with a picture of the Kada and a beautifully-lit photograph of the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Take a look at the post:

Posted a few hours ago, the tweet has already garnered over 10,900 likes along with many comments from netizens. While some couldn’t believe that the business tycoon was just like any other college student, others found the story to be fascinating. Many wished Mahindra a very happy Diwali.

What are your thoughts on this story?

