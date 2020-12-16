e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 15, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares touching Christmas video. It may leave you misty-eyed

Anand Mahindra shares touching Christmas video. It may leave you misty-eyed

“Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day,” reads a bit of caption shared alongside the clip by Anand Mahindra.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 16, 2020, 00:24 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra retweeted a two-minute-twenty-second long clip from his official Twitter account on December 15.
Anand Mahindra retweeted a two-minute-twenty-second long clip from his official Twitter account on December 15.(HT Photo)
         

From funny to fascinating, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter posts never fail to capture the attention of netizens. The latest share by the chairman of the Mahindra Group perfectly illustrates that notion. This tweet, which comprises a touching recording with some text, will not only entertain you but may also leave you feeling emotional.

Mahindra retweeted a two-minute-twenty-second long clip from his official Twitter account on December 15. “Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording, an advertisement, opens to a shot of an elderly man looking for a kettlebell. As the clip goes on, the individual is seen using the weight regularly to build up his strength.

The reason for this dedicated exercise routine? Well, watch the clip to find out. But before you do so, you may want to get a box of tissues ready because this recording is a straight-up tear-jerker.

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this clip has accumulated nearly 55,000 views. Mahindra’s tweet presently has over 2,300 likes and has simultaneously garnered many comments from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “It is such an adorable video”.

Another individual wrote, “Such a lovely video”. “So cute and heartwarming,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user similarly stated, “That was amazingly beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you teary-eyed too?

Also Read | Anand Mahindra shares video of ‘fastest kid in the world’. ‘Wow,’ say netizens

tags
top news
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
AIIMS nurses call off strike after 2-hour meet with hospital administration
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Top Republican breaks with Donald Trump, congratulates Joe Biden
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Jagan meets Shah, asks to begin process of shifting HC to Kurnool
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
Covid-19 doesn’t differentiate between rich, poor: Supreme Court
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
I-T officials raid Chennai business group, find tax evasion worth Rs 700 crore
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
‘Over Rs 100 lakh cr worth infrastructure projects underway by 2024-25’: Gadkari
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
WHO to sift Chinese samples, data in hunt for coronavirus origins
Covid update: India vaccine cold chain plan; senior-most Navy submariner dies
Covid update: India vaccine cold chain plan; senior-most Navy submariner dies
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 vaccineWinter Session of Parliament

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In