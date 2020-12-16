Anand Mahindra shares touching Christmas video. It may leave you misty-eyed

it-s-viral

From funny to fascinating, Anand Mahindra’s Twitter posts never fail to capture the attention of netizens. The latest share by the chairman of the Mahindra Group perfectly illustrates that notion. This tweet, which comprises a touching recording with some text, will not only entertain you but may also leave you feeling emotional.

Mahindra retweeted a two-minute-twenty-second long clip from his official Twitter account on December 15. “Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age,” reads the text shared alongside the post.

The recording, an advertisement, opens to a shot of an elderly man looking for a kettlebell. As the clip goes on, the individual is seen using the weight regularly to build up his strength.

The reason for this dedicated exercise routine? Well, watch the clip to find out. But before you do so, you may want to get a box of tissues ready because this recording is a straight-up tear-jerker.

Shoot; you made me cry so early in the day. No granddaughter yet but my grandson’s that age... https://t.co/YhRG7eGfph — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 15, 2020

Since being shared on the micro-blogging platform, this clip has accumulated nearly 55,000 views. Mahindra’s tweet presently has over 2,300 likes and has simultaneously garnered many comments from netizens.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “It is such an adorable video”.

Another individual wrote, “Such a lovely video”. “So cute and heartwarming,” read one comment under the post.

A Twitter user similarly stated, “That was amazingly beautiful”.

What are your thoughts on the share? Did it leave you teary-eyed too?

