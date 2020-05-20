e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra shares video of man hugging grandma through cuddle curtain, wins netizens’ hearts

Anand Mahindra shares video of man hugging grandma through cuddle curtain, wins netizens’ hearts

The heartwarming clip was shared by business tycoon Anand Mahindra.

it-s-viral Updated: May 20, 2020 18:42 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video showing an overjoyed Cauvin and his grandma has captured the hearts of many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.
The video showing an overjoyed Cauvin and his grandma has captured the hearts of many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra.(Facebook/@Miriam Cauvin)
         

It is said that every cloud has a silver lining. But the current scenario of lockdown was not giving any signs of one for Antony Cauvin, who just wanted to cuddle with his grandma. So Cauvin decided to take the matters in his own hands. Using some basic items he made a much useful cuddle curtain and the video is now doing rounds on the Internet. The video showing an overjoyed Cauvin and his grandma has captured the hearts of many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra, who shared the precious moment on Twitter.

Originally shared on Facebook by Antony’s wife Miriam Cauvin, the video gives a glimpse of the happy moments between Antony and his grandmother. The clip starts with the grandmother slowly coming out of a house wearing plastic on her hands. A few moments into the clip, Antony can be seen in front of his creation, the cuddle curtain. The formation is based on a shower curtain complete with disposable gloves. Antony then guides his grandma to put her hands in the plastic outlets. The duo hug for a long time and the moment is making netizens teary eyed.

Check out the video:

Posted on May 15, the clip has garnered over 5.6 million views and lots of good wishes from netizens. “Now I want to hug my nana after watching this,” writes a Facebook user. “I could actually feel the joy radiate from the video, Hugs for you granny,” comments another. “How do you make this? I want to do one for my family members as well,” asks a third. “ This made me smile yet brought tears in my eyes,” says a fourth.

Although the a similar kind of curtain was already shown to netizens by 10-year-old Paige few days ago, this video has struck a chord with the people with its wholesome content.

What did you think of this cuddle curtain?

