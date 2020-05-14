e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Girl designs hug-curtain for grandparents, clip will leave you teary-eyed with happiness

Girl designs hug-curtain for grandparents, clip will leave you teary-eyed with happiness

The clip goes on to show Paige hugging her Nana and Papa by putting her hands inside the space created for inserting the arms and motioning them to do the same.

it-s-viral Updated: May 14, 2020 10:11 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Paige hugging her grandmothervia the hug curtain.
Paige hugging her grandmothervia the hug curtain.(Facebook/@Lindsaylindsay)
         

Grandparents hold a very special place in a child’s life. From indulging in their silly requests to giving unlimited cookies and candies, they pamper the kids in many ways. However, the current scenario may have posed a problem and stopped many from spending some quality time with their grandparents. However, that didn’t stop this 10-year-old girl Paige from California from designing her own equipment to give hug to her grandparents while maintaining safety.

A clip posted on Facebook by her mother Lindsay Okray shows Paige with her creative and useful creation, the ‘hug-curtain’. The curtain with four plastic outlets is seen fastened to a door. The clip goes on to show Paige hugging her Nana and Papa by putting her hands inside the space created for inserting the arms and motioning them to do the same. The sweet gesture is making netizens’ hearts melt.

In the caption, Okray described that Paige spent a lot of time creating the curtain from a video she saw online. “Paige saw a video of someone who made this type of “blanket” to hug their family. She put together a list and she designed it so she could hug nana and papa. This girl is so freaking amazing and we were so happy to be able to hug them,” she wrote.

Check out the video:

The clip has garnered over 8,000 views and tons of appreciation from netizens. While some lauded Paige’s initiative to make her grandparents feel loved, others couldn’t help but appreciate her creativity.

“This kid might just save our world,” writes a Facebook user. “Omg I have chills!” says another. “Seriously not going to lie, it made me cry a little. It was the sweetest thing ever,” comments a third.

What do you think of this sweet and creative way?

