Anand Mahindra, Vir Das impressed by Mumbai Police’s ‘don’t be a fool’ tweet

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 02, 2020 11:45 IST

With most people cooped up inside their homes and practising social distancing, April Fool’s Day pranks couldn’t be easy to pull off. But you have to give it up to Mumbai Police who managed to pull off a small prank with a big message through their Twitter handle. This tweet has gone viral and impressed many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and comedian Vir Das among several others on the micro-blogging site.

On April 1, Mumbai Police tweeted a picture with text written in a really small font. The tweet itself says, “Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you.”

However, when you do zoom in to read the tiny text, it just leaves you surprised.

Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you. pic.twitter.com/8b0ftbBYsq — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 1, 2020

The tweet has since gone viral collecting over 35,000 likes and more than 7,600 retweets - and counting.

Anand Mahindra shared the tweet and suggested his marketing team could take a few lessons from Mumbai Police.

I think our marketing folks need to take a few pointers from @MumbaiPolice ! 👏👏👏 https://t.co/7Gv4s1DJbJ — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 1, 2020

Vir Das was also impressed by the tweet:

Many posted comments praising the tweet.

“Why why whyy are you guys so cool,” writes a Twitter user. “You people are amazing. Good one,” comments another.

What do you think about Mumbai Police’s tweet?

Also Read | April Fool’s Day 2020: Say no to fake new pranks, tweet police handles