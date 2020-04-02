e-paper
Anand Mahindra, Vir Das impressed by Mumbai Police’s ‘don’t be a fool’ tweet

Mumbai Police pulled off a small prank with a big message on Twitter.

Apr 02, 2020
Amrita Kohli
Mumbai Police’s tweet has gone viral.
Mumbai Police's tweet has gone viral. (Twitter/@MumbaiPolice)
         

With most people cooped up inside their homes and practising social distancing, April Fool’s Day pranks couldn’t be easy to pull off. But you have to give it up to Mumbai Police who managed to pull off a small prank with a big message through their Twitter handle. This tweet has gone viral and impressed many including business tycoon Anand Mahindra and comedian Vir Das among several others on the micro-blogging site.

On April 1, Mumbai Police tweeted a picture with text written in a really small font. The tweet itself says, “Zoom In! We’ve got a secret message for you.”

However, when you do zoom in to read the tiny text, it just leaves you surprised.

The tweet has since gone viral collecting over 35,000 likes and more than 7,600 retweets - and counting.

Anand Mahindra shared the tweet and suggested his marketing team could take a few lessons from Mumbai Police.

Vir Das was also impressed by the tweet:

Many posted comments praising the tweet.

“Why why whyy are you guys so cool,” writes a Twitter user. “You people are amazing. Good one,” comments another.

What do you think about Mumbai Police’s tweet?

