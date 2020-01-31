e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Anand Mahindra wins Twitter with ‘samosas, not hamburgers’ joke as Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO

Anand Mahindra wins Twitter with ‘samosas, not hamburgers’ joke as Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO

“What a stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers,” Anand Mahindra tweeted earlier.

it-s-viral Updated: Jan 31, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Anand Mahindra tweet became a hit on Twitter.
Arvind Krishna has been named the new CEO of IBM and social media has been buzzing with congratulatory tweets. People have been posting their reactions to the news on social media and among them is business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “What a stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers,” Mahindra tweeted. Mentioning other Indian-origin leaders heading top companies across the world such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, and Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, Mahindra added, “This places a responsibility on Indian managers to demonstrate that they can take Indian companies to the top as well...!”

While his tweet impressed Twitter instantly, his next tweet really won over Twitter. Here’s what he tweeted:

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 4,000 likes and more than 400 retweets - and still counting. People have been posting a ton of reactions to this hilarious joke.

Arvind Krishna, 57, will take over as the CEO of IBM on April 6 this year. He is currently the head of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit and was a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, which was completed last year.

4 Delhi gang rape convicts get a reprieve, judge cancels death warrant
‘Convicts will never be executed’: Mother of the Delhi gang rape victim breaks down
Arvind Kejriwal tweets snub to Imran Khan’s minister who wants Modi defeated
6 admitted to Delhi hospital on suspicion of contracting Coronavirus
Eco Survey’s Thalinomics finds veg meals became more affordable than non-veg
Jawaani Jaaneman review: Saif Ali Khan’s modern family is a breezy watch
Lexus launches flagship hybrid electric LC 500h coupe sedan at Rs 1.96 crore
President Ram Nath Kovind addresses joint session of Parliament: Key highlights
