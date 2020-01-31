Anand Mahindra wins Twitter with ‘samosas, not hamburgers’ joke as Arvind Krishna named IBM CEO

it-s-viral

Arvind Krishna has been named the new CEO of IBM and social media has been buzzing with congratulatory tweets. People have been posting their reactions to the news on social media and among them is business tycoon Anand Mahindra. “What a stunning endorsement of the managerial capabilities of Indian-origin managers,” Mahindra tweeted. Mentioning other Indian-origin leaders heading top companies across the world such as Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, Alphabet Inc CEO Sundar Pichai, and Adobe Systems CEO Shantanu Narayen, Mahindra added, “This places a responsibility on Indian managers to demonstrate that they can take Indian companies to the top as well...!”

While his tweet impressed Twitter instantly, his next tweet really won over Twitter. Here’s what he tweeted:

On a lighter note, the next time the White House organises a conclave ot Tech Industry titans, they’ll have to ensure the snacks are Samosas & not Hamburgers... https://t.co/iyA5mBN89P — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) January 31, 2020

Shared earlier today, the tweet has collected over 4,000 likes and more than 400 retweets - and still counting. People have been posting a ton of reactions to this hilarious joke.

....and masala chaai too 😊 — Frontal Assault (@AssaultFrontal) January 31, 2020

On a still lighter note, maybe the reason they have Indian managers is because they are fed up of hamburgers and want to serve samosas... — Sophia Rodrigues (@CentralbkIntel) January 31, 2020

I think Dhoklas and Sambar Vadas. — SITANSU RAY (@RaySiitansu) January 31, 2020

Wjat about Green Chutney made with fresh n natural ingredients. 😋 — Sachin Porwal (@sachinporwal) January 31, 2020

Arvind Krishna, 57, will take over as the CEO of IBM on April 6 this year. He is currently the head of IBM’s cloud and cognitive software unit and was a principal architect of the company’s purchase of Red Hat, which was completed last year.