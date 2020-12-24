e-paper
Andhra Pradesh cop carries 58-year-old woman on back for 6 km after she faints

Andhra Pradesh cop carries 58-year-old woman on back for 6 km after she faints

The incident was shared on the official Twitter profile of Andhra Pradesh Police.

Dec 24, 2020
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows on-duty constable Sheik Arshad carrying the woman.
The image shows on-duty constable Sheik Arshad carrying the woman.
         

An Andhra Pradesh cop’s helpful gesture has now earned him the title of a hero on the Internet. On-duty constable Sheik Arshad rescued a 58-year-old pilgrim who fainted while visiting the Tirumala hills. Arshad carried the woman on his back for 6 km and walked up the hills so that she could receive a proper medical treatment.

The incident was shared on the official Twitter profile of Andhra Pradesh Police. “#APPolice serves with pride & care: DGP lauds the gesture of on-duty constable Sheik Arshad for rescuing a 58 y/o lady pilgrim who fainted while walking up Tirumala hills by carrying her on his back for 6km to get medical aid. An inspirational act reflecting his devotion to duty,” they wrote and also shared an image of Arshad carrying the woman on his back.

People showered tons of appreciation and praised the cop’s gesture. “Hat’s off to you,” wrote a Twitter user. “Respect,” commented another.

An individual wrote, “This is great news. I salute Arshad sir. You did a great job.” Another expressed, “You are a hero.”

A few days ago, a cop from Manipur received tons of love from netizens. She purchased footwear for an elderly woman who was walking around barefoot.

What are your thoughts on this heartwarming incident?

