Manipur cop buys shoes for elderly woman walking barefoot, wins love

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 18:32 IST

A cop in Manipur is winning an outpouring of love and respect for her kind gesture towards a stranger. A post shared on the official Twitter account of Mainpuri Police details the event. It describes how the station-in-charge of a police station, Ekta Singh, helped an old woman who was walking barefoot.

Written in Hindi, when loosely translated, the caption explains that Singh was moved by the old woman’s plight when she saw her walking without footwear in cold. So, she took it upon herself to buy new shoes for her.

The department shared four images of Singh with the elderly woman. While some of the pictures show Singh helping the woman to put on the footwear, others show Singh receiving her blessings.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared a few days ago, the post has received tons of love from people. They couldn’t stop praising the cop and her gesture.

“More power to out sister,” wrote a Twitter user. “Good job,” said another. The same notion was expressed by many others too.

