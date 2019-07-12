Today in New Delhi, India
Area 51 trends on Twitter as more than 420k pledge to storm into the ‘secret alien facility’

Nearly 420,000 confirmed their attendance on the Facebook event.

Updated: Jul 12, 2019 19:34 IST
The hashtag #Area51 is trending on Twitter after people started commenting on the micro-blogging site (representational image). (Unsplash/@miriamespacio)

In a cheeky Facebook event named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” people from all over America are called to attend a meeting on September 20 at Area 51. What is Area 51, you ask? For the uninitiated, alien enthusiasts believe that it’s a top-secret military base located in Navada, USA where the American government keeps the aliens and out-of-the-world technologies they come across, reports New York Post. What adds on to the surprising factor of the incident is that nearly 420,000 confirmed their attendance on the online post. And, the numbers are increasing.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” reads the detail of the event. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the post further reads.

This unique event has created a stir among people and they took to social media platforms to share their opinions. Noticeably, there were many tweets that hilariously described what people will find when they storm inside Area 51. The wave of tweets even gave rise to a trending hashtag - #Area51.

Area 51 is a mysterious place which is surrounded by numerous theories and myths related to aliens and UFOs, reports CNN. Though in 2013 the USA government acknowledged the existence of the place as a military site, the extraterrestrial theories are yet to be proven or disproven.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 19:28 IST

