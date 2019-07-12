Area 51 trends on Twitter as more than 420k pledge to storm into the ‘secret alien facility’

In a cheeky Facebook event named “Storm Area 51, They Can’t Stop All of Us,” people from all over America are called to attend a meeting on September 20 at Area 51. What is Area 51, you ask? For the uninitiated, alien enthusiasts believe that it’s a top-secret military base located in Navada, USA where the American government keeps the aliens and out-of-the-world technologies they come across, reports New York Post. What adds on to the surprising factor of the incident is that nearly 420,000 confirmed their attendance on the online post. And, the numbers are increasing.

“We will all meet up at the Area 51 Alien Center tourist attraction and coordinate our entry,” reads the detail of the event. “If we naruto run, we can move faster than their bullets. Lets see them aliens,” the post further reads.

This unique event has created a stir among people and they took to social media platforms to share their opinions. Noticeably, there were many tweets that hilariously described what people will find when they storm inside Area 51. The wave of tweets even gave rise to a trending hashtag - #Area51.

this is what you’ll find when you roll up to Area 51 pic.twitter.com/9Srp7qUGpb — holli honeycheck (@hollihoneycheck) July 12, 2019

Anyone here planning to storm area 51? 😂 pic.twitter.com/U1W4f5O9yn — LetsFinishTheFight (@LFTF117) July 12, 2019

When you storm Area 51 and don’t see any aliens pic.twitter.com/pxme61CCkZ — abarai renji (@FidelArsenal) July 12, 2019

Hundreds of thousands of people are planning to raid Area 51 to see an alien w/their own eyes. But, are we 100% sure this isn't just a photo of the bagel guy waiting outside Boss Bagel? pic.twitter.com/Ke2o4Z1tsg — Rich Goeckel (@RichGoeckel) July 12, 2019

this gon be the first thing we see in area 51 calling it pic.twitter.com/URnuuvcsSC — g a n k s (@gankycrepe) July 12, 2019

First alien found at Area 51 in September pic.twitter.com/J0sASbPKas — Pilot_Paul (@pilot_paul) July 12, 2019

What if this is what we find in Area 51 instead pic.twitter.com/2HXcZymUeo — teawhereteaisserved (@teaservensip) July 12, 2019

Area 51 is a mysterious place which is surrounded by numerous theories and myths related to aliens and UFOs, reports CNN. Though in 2013 the USA government acknowledged the existence of the place as a military site, the extraterrestrial theories are yet to be proven or disproven.

First Published: Jul 12, 2019 19:28 IST