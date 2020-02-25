e-paper
Baby appears to frown after being born, sparks hilarious reactions and memes

The picture clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann shows a newborn baby appearing to frown at the doctor and nurse moments after she was born.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 25, 2020 16:57 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Isabela can be seen giving a disgruntled expression when she was being made to cry for the first time.
Isabela can be seen giving a disgruntled expression when she was being made to cry for the first time. (Facebook/ Rodrigo Kunstmann Fotógrafo Profissional )
         

The Internet is buzzing with a new and unusual picture that has made netizens laugh out loud. The picture shows a newborn baby appearing to frown at the doctor and nurse moments after she was born. The picture has since gone insanely viral and sparked some hilarious reactions.

The picture was clicked by photographer Rodrigo Kunstmann in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Usually newborns are seen crying loudly after being born. But it looks like little Isabela had other ideas for her first photoshoot. Nestled in the arms of a nurse, Isabela can be seen giving a disgruntled expression when she was being made to cry for the first time.

Now, the newborn’s frown is viral and a meme.

“Today is my birth and I don’t even have clothes for this,” reads the caption posted by Kunstmann.

Posted on February 15, the photo has amused netizens. While some have described Isabela’s frown as a million dollar expression, others have churned out some hilarious memes that many will relate to.

“Did you get my permission?” writes a Facebook user. “No, put me back! Haha,” says another. “Who are you? You’re not my mom? I don’t know you!” jokes a third.

The picture also made its way to Twitter. Here are some hilarious memes:

What do you think of this newborn’s unusual expression?

